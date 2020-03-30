Meningococcal Vaccines Market Emerging Trends, Technology and Growth 2018 – 2028

This XploreMR report examines the global meningococcal vaccines market for the period 2013–2028. The primary objective of the report is to offer insights into market opportunity for meningitis vaccines and pipeline developments in the meningitis vaccines market. The global meningitis vaccines market has witnessed spontaneous changes in the immunisation landscape after the launch of new vaccines and initiation of public-private alliances to widen immunisation coverage. Meningococcal disease is prevalent in infants and young children. According to Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), over half of the bacterial meningitis cases occur in children less than five years of age. Approximately 10%-20% of these patients suffer from the severe consequences of meningitis including permanent damage and disability.

The market for meningococcal vaccines is primarily driven by enhanced access to vaccines in middle income countries, growing investment by manufacturers and governments to expand vaccine production, and mass immunisation campaigns. However, insufficient meningococcal immunisation coverage in low-income countries and restricted access due to stringent regulations are some of the factors limiting revenue growth of the global meningococcal vaccines market.

The global meningococcal vaccines market has been segmented on the basis of:

Product Type

Age Group

Distribution Channel

Region

The report analyses the global meningococcal vaccines market in terms of value (US$ Mn). The report begins with the market definition and explains the different types and causes of meningitis, highlighting bacterial meningitis. This section also explains the prevalence of different serogroups of N. meningitides across key regions. The journey of vaccine manufacturing explains the complex chain involving different nodes in the market and highlights how vaccines reach the market. The market viewpoint section includes XploreMR’s analysis on key trends, drivers, opportunities, trends and macro factors influencing the global market. Opportunity analysis provided in the section better equips clients with crystal clear decision making insights. Pipeline analysis provided in the subsequent section helps clients identify future competitors in the global market.

The report analyses the market based on regions and presents a comprehensive forecast in terms of value (US$ Mn) for the next 10 years. Regions covered in the report include:

North America

Latin America

Western Europe

Eastern Europe

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ)

Japan

The Middle East and Africa (MEA)

Each of these section analyses the various regional markets by product type, age group, distribution channel and country. Regional introductory sections provide key insights on market dynamics for each region. These sections are mainly designed to provide the current scenario of meningococcal vaccines market and forecast for 2018-2028. A section on representative market participants presents a list of companies operating in each region, competitive landscape and intensity map of their presence in each region.

We have incorporated a robust methodology to substantiate our research

To arrive at the market size, we have used our in-house epidemiology data-based model to estimate the meningococcal vaccines market size. We have adopted the bottom-up approach to forecast the meningococcal vaccines market. Weighted average selling price has been considered to estimate the market size of various product types mentioned in the scope of the study. The country price is captured with the local currency. The local currency figures are then converted to USD to offer forecasts in a consistent currency standard. Furthermore, we have also considered the latest annual exchange rate to reflect the impact of the most recent economic conditions of each assessed country. The forecast presented in the report provides total revenue of currently approved meningococcal vaccine products over 2018–2028. In addition, we have taken into consideration the year-on-year growth to understand the predictability of the market and to identify the right growth opportunities in the global market.

In the next section of the report, a ‘Competitive Landscape’ is included to provide report audiences with a dashboard view of the key differentiators among the competitor firms. Market structure analysis provides tier wise breakdown of total market revenue. The section also provides company share analysis and brand share analysis for key market players. This section is primarily designed to provide clients with an objective and detailed comparative assessment of product offerings and strategies of key providers specific to the various market segments. Detailed profiles of players operating in global meningitis vaccines market are also provided in the report, which highlight company description, overview, product/segment overview, SWOT analysis, financial information, key developments related to the market and a strategic overview.

The next section of report analyses the market based on product types and presents the forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Meningococcal vaccine product types covered in the report include:

Polysaccharide Vaccines

Conjugate Vaccines

The next section of the report analyses the market based on age group and provides forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Based on age groups, the global market has been segmented in to

Infants

Children

Adolescents & Young Adults

Adults

The next section of the report analyses the market based on distribution channel for meningococcal vaccine products and provides forecast in terms of value for the next 10 years. Distribution channels covered in this report are:

Pharmacies

Community Clinics

Public Health Agencies

Others (hospital pharmacy, private market etc.)

Another key feature of this report is the analysis of key segments in terms of absolute dollar opportunity. This is traditionally overlooked while forecasting the market. However, absolute dollar opportunity is critical for assessing the level of opportunity that a provider can look to achieve, as well as to identify potential resources from a sales and delivery perspective. To understand key growth segments, XploreMR provides the ‘Attractiveness Index’ analysis to help clients identify real market opportunities.

