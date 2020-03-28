Menâ€™s Underwear Market: Value Chain, Dynamics and Key Players (2019 – 2025)

The research report focuses on “MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2018–2026” The study covers significant data which makes the research document a handy resource for managers, analysts, industry experts and other key people get ready-to-access and self-analyzed study along with graphs and tables to help understand market trends, drivers and market challenges. The MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market research report has been presented by the MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market platform in a very unambiguous and edifying format such that the people can have easy accessibility to all the vital information required to gain complete awareness of the market. Our platform has the MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market research report bifurcated on the basis of product categories, financial fluctuations, end-users, use, and others for making the entire study of the MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market simple and plain. The MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market data on the industrial players’ dominance is clearly mentioned. All the calculative and analytical data are were well and trouble-free pattern penciled down in the dossier.

Request Sample Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/sample/9016?source=atm

Some of the Major MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market Players Are:

U.S. men’s underwear market is a multibillion dollar industry growing at a respectable rate

In terms of value, the U.S. men’s underwear market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period and is expected to reach a value of nearly US$ 6,000 Mn by 2026 end. Among all the variety of products available in the market, boxer shorts are anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the assessment period of 2016-2026. Also, due to rising levels of obesity, XXXL is projected to be the fastest growing size during the decade. Out of the total U.S. underwear market, the mass merchant distribution channel segment accounts for nearly 70% of the market value and online stores have a share of approximately 10%.

Rising personal hygiene awareness along with increasing disposable income to contribute to the revenue growth of the U.S. men’s underwear market

Increasing awareness regarding health and fitness and personal hygiene among men is influencing them to use two fresh/clean sets of undergarments in a day. Apart from this, increasing disposable income, on-the-go lifestyle, improved living standards and changing preferences of consumers are fuelling the revenue growth of the men’s underwear market in the U.S. In addition, the spread of modern retail formats such as supermarkets, discount stores and pharmacy stores is resulting in increasing product visibility. Also, availability of a large variety of products related to intimate apparels for men at discounted rates is fuelling the online shopping trends for underwear in the U.S.

The U.S. men’s underwear market is highly competitive owing to presence of a relatively high number of global and local intimate apparel manufacturers. The market is characterised by a high intensity of brand loyalty. It has been noted that consumers in the U.S. prefer established and well-known brands and are generally reluctant to switch to newer brands emerging in the market. Also, customers face difficulties buying underwear from brick-and-mortar stores due to lack of availability of the product of their choice. These may act as restraints in the growth of the U.S men’s underwear market.

Escalating demand for fashionable and trendy underwear is a factor foreseen to fuel demand for boxer shorts in the U.S. men’s underwear market during the forecast period

Boxer briefs segment is estimated to account for more than 30% in terms of value contribution by the end of 2015, and is expected to register a CAGR of 6.0% during the assessment period. Increasing disposable income coupled with changing lifestyle of consumers are factors anticipated to fuel demand for boxer briefs during the forecast period. The boxer shorts segment is estimated to account for around 15% market share by the end of 2015, and is anticipated to register a robust CAGR at 7.3% over the decade. Rising number of metrosexual men in the U.S. is increasing consumer spending on fashion products, which is likely to boost demand for boxer shorts in the U.S.

A brief snapshot of boxer type underwear segment market numbers

In 2015, the boxer brief segment was valued more than US$ 970 Mn and is estimated to reach a value of more than US$ 1000 Mn by the end of 2016

By 2026, the boxer brief segment is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 1,800 Mn, registering at a CAGR of 6.4% in the forecast period

The boxer brief segment in the U.S. men\’s underwear market is expected to create absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 50 Mn in 2017 over 2016

In 2015, the boxer shorts segment stood at a market valuation in excess of US$ 445 Mn and is estimated to reach a value of approximately US$ 470 Mn by the end of 2016

By 2026, the boxer shorts segment is expected to reach a value of more than US$ 770 Mn, registering a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period

After a thorough study on the global MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market profit and loss, the MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market detailed out the supply-demand, business escalation, government measures, commercial strategy, and various policies very genuinely. The research report has geographical segmentation based on regional market growth and development scaled down precisely. The market report also has details regarding the supply-demand, market growth and development factors, industrial profit and loss, economic grade, and certain strategic policies all mentioned. For more details on the MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market, all one has to do is to access the MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market portal and gather the necessary information.

Request For Discount On This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkdiscount/9016?source=atm

Along with these segments, there are others product, the technology used, consumer applications segments product, its end-users, applications, and others of the market; additionally detailed out as well. The MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market portal provides one of the best facets of the MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market in order to glue a number of audiences. Our basic goal is to provide the clients with all the important aspects and market analysis details in a single report and save their time and accessibility time. People from across the globe can have the complex strategic features spoon fed to them. Our MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market research report is so immaculate that the clients or readers will definitely come back again for more information.

Research objectives:

Analyzing the outlook of the MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and non-economic aspects

Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market.

MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market value (USD Million) and volume (Units Million) data for each segment and sub-segment

Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players

1-year analyst support, along with the data support in excel format.

Buy This Report @ https://www.mrrse.com/checkout/9016?source=atm

Here are the questions we answer…

What are the future opportunities in store for the vendors operating in the MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market?

What does the competitive landscape look like?

Which emerging technologies are believed to impact the MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market performance?

What are the key trends and dynamics?

Which regulations that will impact the industry?

Which segment will offer the most opportunity for growth between 2019 and 2025?

Where will most developments take place in the long term?

Who are the most prominent vendors and how much market share do they occupy?

What are the latest technologies or discoveries influencing the MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market growth worldwide?

Reason to Buy This MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market Report are:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the global MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the MenÃ¢â¬â¢s Underwear Market, thereby allowing players to develop effective long term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin commercial interest with respect to products, segmentation and industry ve