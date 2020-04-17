Menstrual Cup: An Environmental Friendly and Health Solution for a concern Considered Taboo

Menstrual Cup is a new trend that has started gaining young women’s attraction because of its environmental-friendly nature. Along with it being reusable, that makes waste management easy it is also a health and hygienic method as there are almost no rashes and itching occurs.

In 2020 also menstruation is still considered taboo in several countries across the globe and hence becomes difficult to manage hygiene at times. Moreover, women, especially of rural areas in certain developing countries women, are not very much aware of the infections caused by poor menstrual hygiene and an excessively damp pad. Furthermore, sanitary napkins cause a rash that can further lead to itching, rashes, swelling, and redness because of the material used for making pad or even due to moisture & heat that can develop bacteria.

Therefore with the help of several government initiatives creating awareness talking about menstruation has become easier. The market is full of several types of products being launched in recent times including Tampon, menstrual pad, and liners that are also available at cost-effective rates but aren’t reusable. Moreover, as per the charity Bloody Good Period, approximately £4,800 are spent on period products in an average lifetime by a woman. Such organizations are eradicating the stigma surrounding menstruation by encouraging conversations on it.

Thus a new product that has recently started gaining attraction of women across the world with a constantly rising number of searches is menstrual cups. One of the key factor of menstrual cups gaining traction is owing to the growing preference for reusable products. Moreover, a research report by The Insight Partners states that “The menstrual cups are inexpensive, reusable, and safe and are unlikely to leak like other products such as menstrual pads and tampons. Also, social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram are promoting the adoption of menstrual cups. Owing to all such factors and rising adoptions the Menstrual Cups Market across the globe is expected to reach at US$ 636.16 Mn by the end of 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.9%.”

In addition, Google Trend that is known for giving number or a popularity score to all the products & services out of 100 has given 100 to the menstrual cups in 2019. This number or score by Google has been rising year on year owing to the several initiatives by government and non-government organizations that have led in creating awareness about menstrual cups.

For instance, the Alappuzha municipality in India had distributed free 3000 menstrual cups as an initiative towards waste management. Also, in order to adopt the environment-friendly technique for menstruation.

The menstrual cup market majorly consists of the players such as Diva International Inc., Lunette Menstrual Cup, The Keeper Inc., Mooncup Ltd, Anigan Inc., Procter & Gamble, Me Luna, YUUKI COMPANY S.R.O., Silky Cup, Earth Care Solution among others. Inorganic growth strategies witnessed in the market were partnerships and acquisitions. Various companies are focusing on organic strategies, such as product launch and product approvals. For instance, in April 2019, Diva International Inc. launched a new menstrual cup size – Model 0, which targeted the age group 18 years old, and under, the all-new Model 0 has strengthened the robust and inclusive set of menstrual cup options by the company.

