Menstrual Cups Market Update: Key Business Segments Spiral Up Again

Global Menstrual Cups Market Status and Future Forecast 2020-2027 is latest research study released by The Insight Partners evaluating the market, highlighting opportunities, risk side analysis, and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The study provides information on market trends and development, drivers, capacities, technologies, and on the changing investment structure of the Global Menstrual Cups Market. Some of the key players profiled in the study are Diva International Inc., Lunette Menstrual Cup, The Keeper Inc., Mooncup Ltd, Anigan Inc., Procter & Gamble, Me Luna, YUUKI COMPANY S.R.O., Silky Cup, Earth Care Solution.

The Menstrual Cup market is expected to reach US$ 636.16 Mn in 2027 from US$ 406.70 Mn in 2019. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019-2027.

The report provides trends prevailing in the global menstrual cup market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as hindrances. The increasing popularity of menstrual cups and infections due to sanitary pads and tampons are anticipated to drive the growth of the market.

Market Insights

Infections Due to Sanitary Pads and Tampons

Menstruation is still considered as a taboo in many countries across the world and hence is a big hurdle in the management of menstrual hygiene. In rural areas of developing countries, women are not aware of menstruation and thus face many challenges and difficulties at home, schools, and workplaces. Women are less aware of the infections caused due to poor menstrual hygiene. An excessively damp pad can cause urinary tract and vaginal infections. Sanitary napkins also cause a rash, which further leads to itching, swelling, and redness. Using unclean pads can lead to fungal infections. Using a pad for a long time can cause vaginal yeast infections and rashes.

If tampons are inserted for an extended period, it causes toxic shock syndrome, due to which the bacteria infiltrate the body, which further leads to severe infection. Tampons cause Toxic Shock Syndrome, which is caused due to overgrowth of bacteria called Staphylococcus aureus or staph that release poisonous substances into the body. Some women forget tampons inside, which can be disastrous.

Thus such infections due to sanitary pads and tampons enhance the adoption of menstrual cup that proportionally helps to upsurge the market growth during the forecast period.

Rising Disposable Income

The menstrual cup market is expected to gain substantial growth opportunities from the growing adoption of advanced lifestyle in women and developing urbanization. Also, the female labor force participation is highest in some developed and developing countries worldwide. The increase in the percentage of working women upsurge the sales of feminine hygiene products at a significant rate. This number is significantly increasing in developed and developing nations such as, in 2016, in the US, women’s participation in labor economics has doubled from 34% of working-age women in 1950 to ~57%. Moreover, most of the American women manage their periods with a combination of disposable pads and tampons, while a combined 2 to 3% opt for reusable products. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (2020), women held approx. 50.04% of American jobs as of December, excluding self-employed and farmworkers.

Similarly, in developing economies such as India, have also perceived the surge in the female workforce during recent years. Approximately ~26% of the companies surveyed in India, in 2018, had hired women for Top 5 job roles in the past five years. With increased employment of women, leading to an increase in disposable income and increase the use of feminine hygiene products. Moreover, reduced prices of feminine hygiene products also result in significant demand for these products worldwide, which is likely to drive the market for menstrual cups in the coming years.

Product Type Insight

The menstrual cup market on the basis of product type is segmented in to disposable and reusable. In 2019, the reusable segment accounted for the largest market share in the global menstrual cup market by product type. The reusable cups are the most commonly used menstrual cups as they are safe, cost-effective and eco-friendly means of managing menstrual cycles. These cups can be worn anywhere between 6 to 12 hours depending on the blood flow of an individual. Moreover, these cups are easy to clean, reuse and store when not in use. Reusable menstrual cups are gaining popularity over disposable sanitary pads and tampons as they are easy to use, comfortable, cost-effective and eco-friendly.

Some of the activities undertaken by the companies, which have promoted its growth are, majorly organic developments. Companies such as Diva International Inc. and Lunette among others have been implementing various strategies that have helped the growth of the company and in turn have brought about various changes in the menstrual cup market. The companies have utilized strategies such as product launches, and approvals of their product portfolio and area expansion for the growth of their organizations.

Global Menstrual Cup Market – By Product Type

Disposable

Reusable

Global Menstrual Cup Market – By Size

Small

Medium

Large

Global Menstrual Cup Market – By Material

Medical Grade Silicone

Natural Rubber

Thermoplastic Elastomer(TPE)

Global Menstrual Cup Market – By Distribution Channel

Online Stores

Pharmacies

Retail Stores

BY GEOGRAPHY

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe France Germany UK Spain Italy

Asia Pacific (APAC) China India Japan Australia South Korea

Middle East & Africa (MEA) Saudi Arabia South Africa UAE

South and Central America Brazil Argentina



