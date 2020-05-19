Metal Bonding Adhesives Market Trend 2020-2025 | Leading Key Players, Growth Avenue, Industry Outlook, Major Segment, Size, Share Report By 2025

DecResearch has recently published a study titled ‘global Metal bonding adhesives market research report’. In this report, analysts have provided a detailed evaluation of the global Metal bonding adhesives market. The report is inclusive of a completely comprehensive study of the Metal bonding adhesives market alongside all the important factors that are likely to have an impact on the commercialization matrix of the market.

A highly methodical quantitative as well as qualitative analysis of the global Metal bonding adhesives market has been covered in the report. The study evaluates the numerous aspect of this industry by studying its historical and forecast data. Also provided in the research report are a porter’s five force model, in tandem with the swot analysis and pestel analysis of the Metal bonding adhesives market.

The report covers various areas such as Metal bonding adhesives market size, segmental analysis, regional growth opportunities, drivers and constraints, major vendors in the market, as well as the competitive landscape.

The main aim of this report is to present various updates and data pertaining to the Metal bonding adhesives market and also to list out the growth opportunities prevalent for the market expansion. A detailed market synopsis as well as an in-depth market definitions and overview of the Metal bonding adhesives market have been provided in the report.

The abstract section includes the market dynamics – inclusive of the market drivers, restraints, trends, as well as growth opportunities. Details about the pricing analysis as well as value chain analysis are given. The report is also inclusive of the historic figures and estimates pertaining to the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Additionally, the report contains information about the anticipated CAGR of the global Metal bonding adhesives market over the forecast period. Technological developments and innovations in liquid pouch packaging will boost the global Metal bonding adhesives market share during the forecast period.

A crucial strategy adopted by prominent industry participants for ensuring they hold a substantial market share is to develop and bring to market new products that satisfy various industrial needs and standards. For instance, Lord, which is a major player in the metal bonding adhesives market, recently unveiled two new products called, Lord 852 / 25GB and Lord Fusor 2001/2003 NG, at a renowned trade fair. The first product was introduced as an acrylic-based adhesive ideal for both composites and metal application, with the company claiming it to have the best performance among its entire portfolio. The Lord Fusor 2001/2003 NG is based on polyurethane and though it exhibits the same open time as most PU adhesives, though it is mainly designed for use in automobiles. To elaborate, the product reduces handling time to 45 minutes from the usual 2 hours 30 minutes, providing 25% more productivity.

Other leading companies in the metal bonding adhesives industry, including DowDuPont Inc., 3M Company, BASF SE, Evonik Industries, Arkema Group and Permabond LLC would also be looking to bring advanced products for their customers in the automotive, medical and industry segments. Owing to the extensive dependability by various end-user domains, the metal bonding adhesive market is estimated to grow with an appreciable CAGR from 2018 to 2025 globally.

The regional segmentation covers:

Europe Region (Germany, UK, France, Russia, Italy, Rest of Europe)

North America Region (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

South America Region (Argentina, Brazil, Columbia, Rest of South America)

Asia-Pacific Region (China, South Korea, Japan, Southeast Asia, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

The Middle East & Africa Region (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Nigeria, South Africa, Egypt, Rest of MEA)

Report Highlights

– A detailed pricing analysis on the source of the product, application, and regional segments

– An in-depth evaluation of the vendor matrix as well as leading companies that would help understand the competition scenario in the global Metal bonding adhesives market

– Insights about the regulatory as well as investment scenarios of the global Metal bonding adhesives market

– An analysis of the factors fuelling the market growth as well as their influence on the projection and dynamics of the global Metal bonding adhesives market

– A detailed roadmap presenting the growth opportunities in the global Metal bonding adhesives market alongside the identification of key factors

– An exhaustive evaluation of the numerous trends prevailing in the global Metal bonding adhesives market that would help identify market developments

