Metal-Clad Switchgear Market to Witness Robust Expansion by 2025

According to this study, over the next five years the Metal-Clad Switchgear market will register a 4.1%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 61940 million by 2025, from $ 52640 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Metal-Clad Switchgear business, shared in Chapter 3.

Top Manufactures in Global Metal-Clad Switchgear Includes:

ABB

CHINT

Schneider Electric

EATON

SIEMENS

Mitsubishi Electric

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Elimsan

Toshiba

Fuji Electric

CTCS

SHVS

Sunrise Group

Hyosung

LSIS Co. Ltd

Wecome

HEAG

Meidensha Corporation

SENTEG

Market Segment by Type, covers:

5kV Metal-clad Switchgear

15kV Metal-clad Switchgear

27kV Metal-clad Switchgear

38kV Metal-clad Switchgear

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Living Power Control

Commercial Power Control

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

