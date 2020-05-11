Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market Manufacturers, Trend, Growth, Share, Countries and Future Forecast 2023

Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market studies as Porous Coordination Polymers (PCPs) or coordination networks, are crystalline materials which can be readily self-assembled from metal ions or metal clusters with organic ligands They display permanent porosity with the enormous internal surface area and large structural diversity, and thus lead to a wide spectrum of applications including gas capture and storage , molecule separations , ion-exchange , drug delivery , sensing, catalysis , luminescence.

This report focuses on the Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The industry is high concentration, the key brand include BASF, MOFapps, Strem Chemicals and so on. Currently, BASF is a global leader in MOF materials research and large-scale production vendor and they almost monopolize the MOF market.

Metal organic frame works are a class of materials, so powerful in their capacity and so versatile in their application that it is a pity that to date there was practically no industrial application after more than 10 years of research. Materials were apparently up to this point not stable enough, not mechanically robust, too expensive and production methods for larger quantities were environmentally unfriendly.

At present, in developed countries, the Metal-organic Frameworks industry is generally at a more advanced level. The world’s largest enterprises are mainly concentrated in Europe. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, and leading technical level.

The worldwide market for Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 34.3% over the next five years, will reach 410 million US$ in 2023, from 70 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

BASF

MOFapps

Strem Chemicals

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Zinc-Based Type

Copper-Based Type

Iron-Based Type

Aluminum-Based Type

Magnesium-Based Type

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Gas Storage

Adsorption Separation

Catalytic

Other

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF), with sales, revenue, and price of Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2023.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Metal-organic Frameworks (MOF) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

