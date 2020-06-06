Metal Oxide Market Size, In-depth Analysis Report and Global Forecast to 2026

The Metal Oxide Market report has been tailored in such a way that it gives total data related with market perspectives which directly or indirectly influence the industry structure. The report also opens up on a detailed investigation of various market factor such as growth path, trends, revenue, challenges and opportunity during the forecast timeline. Therefore, this report includes a full-scale market assessment that will help to acquire a deeper understanding of competitive benchmarking, market forecasts, company market share and market dynamics.

The research report also covers the comprehensive profiles of the key players in the market and an in-depth view of the competitive landscape worldwide. The major players in the metal oxide market include Antaria Limited, Air Products and Chemicals, Inc., Advanced Fibers & Powders, LLC, Akzo Nobel N.V, Avanzare Innovacion Tecnologica S.L, BASF AG, Celanese Corporation, Clariant, DuPont, Elementis Specialties, Evonik Industries and others. This section includes a holistic view of the competitive landscape that includes various strategic developments such as key mergers & acquisitions, future capacities, partnerships, financial overviews, collaborations, new product developments, new product launches, and other developments.

Market Dynamics

The global automotive (passenger + commercial vehicles) sales are expected to reach 131.5 MN units at the end of 2025. Growth in the automotive industry is expected to drive the metal oxide market. Moreover, Asia Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR in 2019. Developing countries, such as South Korea, India, China, and Indonesia are projected to witness strong economic growth in the coming years. The growing population and standard of living are expected to boost the purchase of electronics and technologically advanced medical solutions in the region. The growing production of automobiles and investments in aerospace & defense is anticipated to augment demand for metal oxide in the region during the forecast period. However, growing the toxicity of metal nanoparticles in diverse end-user sectors, are expected to restrict the growth of the market for metal oxide nanoparticles globally.

The report covers Porter’s Five Forces Model, Market Attractiveness Analysis and Value Chain analysis. These tools help to get a clear picture of the industry’s structure and evaluate the competition attractiveness at a global level.

Additionally, these tools also give inclusive assessment of each application/product segment in the global market of metal oxide.

Market Segmentation

The entire metal oxide market has been sub-categorized into product type and application. The report provides an analysis of these subsets with respect to the geographical segmentation. This research study will keep marketer informed and helps to identify the target demographics for a product or service.

By Product Type

Basic Oxide

Lithium Oxide

Sodium Oxide

Calcium oxide

Potassium oxide

Others

Amphoteric Oxide

Zinc Oxide

Aluminium Oxide

Lead Oxide

Titanium Oxide

Others

By Application

Automotive

Adhesives and Sealants

Electronics

Medical & Life Sciences

Catalysts

Others

Regional Analysis

This section covers regional segmentation which accentuates on current and future demand for metal oxide market across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Further, the report focuses on demand for individual application segment across all the prominent regions.

