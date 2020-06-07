Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market Statistics, Facts and Figures, Investment Trends, Key Players and Forecast 2020-2026 | Sandvik, GKN Hoeganaes, LPW Technology

“

Quality Market Research on Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market with Decision Making Insights, Industry Assessment, Trends, Competitive Landscape, Investment & Business Strategies and Forecast by 2026.

The global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing market has been garnering remarkable momentum in the recent years. The steadily escalating demand due to improving purchasing power is projected to bode well for the global market. QY Research’s latest publication, titled global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing market, offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. It assesses the historical data pertaining to the global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing market and compares it to the current market trends to give the readers a detailed analysis of the trajectory of the market.

The research report covers the trends that are currently implemented by the major manufacturers in the Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing market including adoption of new technology, government investments on R&D, shifting in perspective towards sustainability, and others. Additionally, the researchers have also provided the figures necessary to understand the manufacturer and its contribution to both regional and global market:

Key Players:

Sandvik, GKN Hoeganaes, LPW Technology, Carpenter Technology, Erasteel, GE Additive, Heraeus, Hoganas, HC Starck, AMC Powders, Praxair, EOS, Jingye Group, Osaka Titanium, Aubert & Duval, Kennametal

Due to the pandemic, we have included a special section on the Impact of COVID 19 on the Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market which would mention How the Covid-19 is Affecting the Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Industry, Market Trends and Potential Opportunities in the COVID-19 Landscape, Covid-19 Impact on Key Regions and Proposal for Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Players to Combat Covid-19 Impact.

The research report is broken down into chapters, which are introduced by the executive summary. It’s the introductory part of the chapter, which includes details about global market figures, both historical and estimates. The executive summary also provides a brief about the segments and the reasons for the progress or decline during the forecast period. The insightful research report on the global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing market includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to understand the factors impacting consumer and supplier behavior.

Market Segments Covered:

Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market Segmentation by Product:

Iron-based

Titanium-based

Nickel-based

Aluminum-based

Others

Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace and Defense

Tool and Mold Making

Automotive

Medical

Others

Regions Covered in the Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market:

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

The report answers important questions that companies may have when operating in the global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing market. Some of the questions are given below:

• What will be the size of the global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing market in 2025?

• What is the current CAGR of the global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing market?

• Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

• Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing market?

• Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing market?

• Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

• Which are the top players currently operating in the global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing market?

• How will the market situation change in the coming years?

• What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

• What is the growth outlook of the global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing market?

The scope of the Report:

The report segments the global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing market on the basis of application, type, service, technology, and region. Each chapter under this segmentation allows readers to grasp the nitty-gritties of the market. A magnified look at the segment-based analysis is aimed at giving the readers a closer look at the opportunities and threats in the market. It also address political scenarios that are expected to impact the market in both small and big ways.The report on the global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing market examines changing regulatory scenario to make accurate projections about potential investments. It also evaluates the risk for new entrants and the intensity of the competitive rivalry.

Strategic Points Covered in TOC:

1.1 Research Scope

1.2 Market Segmentation

1.3 Research Objectives

1.4 Research Methodology

1.4.1 Research Process

1.4.2 Data Triangulation

1.4.3 Research Approach

1.4.4 Base Year

1.5 Coronavirus Disease 2019 (Covid-19) Impact Will Have a Severe Impact on Global Growth

1.5.1 Covid-19 Impact: Global GDP Growth, 2019, 2020 and 2021 Projections

1.5.2 Covid-19 Impact: Commodity Prices Indices

1.5.3 Covid-19 Impact: Global Major Government Policy

1.6 The Covid-19 Impact on Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Industry

1.7 COVID-19 Impact: Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market Trends

2 Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Market Size Analysis

2.1 Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Business Impact Assessment – COVID-19

2.1.1 Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market Size, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Price, Pre-COVID-19 and Post- COVID-19 Comparison, 2015-2026

2.2 Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Market Size 2020-2021

2.3 COVID-19-Driven Market Dynamics and Factor Analysis

2.3.1 Drivers

2.3.2 Restraints

2.3.3 Opportunities

2.3.4 Challenges

3 Quarterly Competitive Assessment, 2020

3.1 Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Market Size by Manufacturers, 2019 VS 2020

3.2 Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Factory Price by Manufacturers

3.3 Location of Key Manufacturers Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Manufacturing Factories and Area Served

3.4 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market

3.5 Key Manufacturers Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Product Offered

3.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Impact of Covid-19 on Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Segments, By Type

4.1 Introduction

1.4.1 Iron-based

1.4.2 Titanium-based

1.4.3 Nickel-based

1.4.4 Aluminum-based

1.4.5 Others

4.2 By Type, Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market Size, 2019-2021

4.2.1 By Type, Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Type, 2020-2021

4.2.2 By Type, Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Price, 2020-2021

5 Impact of Covid-19 on Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Segments, By Application

5.1 Overview

5.5.1 Aerospace and Defense

5.5.2 Tool and Mold Making

5.5.3 Automotive

5.5.4 Medical

5.5.5 Others

5.2 By Application, Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market Size, 2019-2021

5.2.1 By Application, Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Market Size by Application, 2019-2021

5.2.2 By Application, Global Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Price, 2020-2021

6 Geographic Analysis

6.1 Introduction

6.2 North America

6.2.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of US

6.2.2 US

6.2.3 Canada

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Europe

6.3.2 Germany

6.3.3 France

6.3.4 UK

6.3.5 Italy

6.4 Asia-Pacific

6.4.1 Macroeconomic Indicators of Asia-Pacific

6.4.2 China

6.4.3 Japan

6.4.4 South Korea

6.4.5 India

6.4.6 ASEAN

6.5 Rest of World

6.5.1 Latin America

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Sandvik

7.1.1 Sandvik Business Overview

7.1.2 Sandvik Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.1.3 Sandvik Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction

7.1.4 Sandvik Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.2 GKN Hoeganaes

7.2.1 GKN Hoeganaes Business Overview

7.2.2 GKN Hoeganaes Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.2.3 GKN Hoeganaes Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction

7.2.4 GKN Hoeganaes Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.3 LPW Technology

7.3.1 LPW Technology Business Overview

7.3.2 LPW Technology Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.3.3 LPW Technology Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction

7.3.4 LPW Technology Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.4 Carpenter Technology

7.4.1 Carpenter Technology Business Overview

7.4.2 Carpenter Technology Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.4.3 Carpenter Technology Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction

7.4.4 Carpenter Technology Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.5 Erasteel

7.5.1 Erasteel Business Overview

7.5.2 Erasteel Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.5.3 Erasteel Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction

7.5.4 Erasteel Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.6 GE Additive

7.6.1 GE Additive Business Overview

7.6.2 GE Additive Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.6.3 GE Additive Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction

7.6.4 GE Additive Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.7 Heraeus

7.7.1 Heraeus Business Overview

7.7.2 Heraeus Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.7.3 Heraeus Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction

7.7.4 Heraeus Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.8 Hoganas

7.8.1 Hoganas Business Overview

7.8.2 Hoganas Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.8.3 Hoganas Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction

7.8.4 Hoganas Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.9 HC Starck

7.9.1 HC Starck Business Overview

7.9.2 HC Starck Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.9.3 HC Starck Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction

7.9.4 HC Starck Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.10 AMC Powders

7.10.1 AMC Powders Business Overview

7.10.2 AMC Powders Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.10.3 AMC Powders Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction

7.10.4 AMC Powders Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.11 Praxair

7.11.1 Praxair Business Overview

7.11.2 Praxair Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.11.3 Praxair Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction

7.11.4 Praxair Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.12 EOS

7.12.1 EOS Business Overview

7.12.2 EOS Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.12.3 EOS Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction

7.12.4 EOS Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.13 Jingye Group

7.13.1 Jingye Group Business Overview

7.13.2 Jingye Group Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.13.3 Jingye Group Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction

7.13.4 Jingye Group Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.14 Osaka Titanium

7.14.1 Osaka Titanium Business Overview

7.14.2 Osaka Titanium Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.14.3 Osaka Titanium Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction

7.14.4 Osaka Titanium Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.15 Aubert & Duval

7.15.1 Aubert & Duval Business Overview

7.15.2 Aubert & Duval Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.15.3 Aubert & Duval Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction

7.15.4 Aubert & Duval Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

7.16 Kennametal

7.16.1 Kennametal Business Overview

7.16.2 Kennametal Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Quarterly Production and Revenue, 2020

7.16.3 Kennametal Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Product Introduction

7.16.4 Kennametal Response to COVID-19 and Related Developments

8 Supply Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.1 Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Supply Chain Analysis

8.1.2 Covid-19 Impact on Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Supply Chain

8.2 Distribution Channels Analysis

8.2.1 Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Distribution Channels

8.2.2 Covid-19 Impact on Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Distribution Channels

8.2.3 Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Distributors

8.3 Metal Powder for Additive Manufacturing Customers

9 Key Findings

10 Appendix

10.1 About Us

10.2 Disclaimer

