Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Industry Growth, Market Trend, Regional Analysis, Key Players and afuture Forecast 2025

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Industry also called 2-Butanone, is a colorless fairly volatile liquid with a pleasant pungent odor, C4H8O. The primary use of methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) is as a solvent in processes involving gums, resins, cellulose acetate, and cellulose nitrate. Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) is also used in the synthetic rubber industry, in the production of paraffin wax, and in household products such as lacquer and varnishes, paint remover, and glues.

Get Sample Copy of this Report at – https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/559773 .

This report focuses on the Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The increasing demand from the paints and coatings for methyl ethyl ketone as a solvent is expected to drive the growth of the market during the forecast period. The ability of MEK to enhance the penetration of drugs and break down the structure of quaternary proteins is providing new opportunities to the market players to expand the presence in the pharmaceutical industry.

Complete report on Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market report spread across 150 pages, profiling 16 companies and supported with tables and figures available @ https://www.orianresearch.com/enquiry-before-buying/559773 .

The worldwide market for Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2023, from xx million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

ExxonMobil

Maruzen Petrochemical

Tonen

Shell

Sasol

SK Group

…..

Market Segment by Type, covers:

General Grade

Ammonia Ester Grade

Top Grade

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Coatings

Adhesives

Inks

Chemical Intermediates

Lubricants

Others

Order a Copy of Report at https://www.orianresearch.com/checkout/559773 .

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Market.

Chapter 1: Describe Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, and market driving force.

Chapter 2: Analyze the top manufacturers of Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK), with sales, revenue, and price of Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK), in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 3: Display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2015 and 2017.

Chapter 4: Show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK), for each region, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9: Analyze and talked about the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions.

Chapter 10 and 11: Show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2011 to 2017.

Chapter 12: In Chapter Eleven Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2017 to 2025.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15: Describe Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, appendix and data source.

About Us

Orian Research is one of the most comprehensive collections of market intelligence reports on the World Wide Web. Our reports repository boasts of over 500000+ industry and country research reports from over 100 top publishers. We continuously update our repository so as to provide our clients easy access to the world’s most complete and current database of expert insights on global industries, companies, and products. We also specialize in custom research in situations where our syndicate research offerings do not meet the specific requirements of our esteemed clients.