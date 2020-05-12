METHYL ETHYL KETONE (MEK) MARKET WITH INDUSTRY APPLICATIONS, SIZE SHARE, DEMAND AND RESEARCH REPORT TILL 2024

Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK), also called 2-Butanone, is a colorless fairly volatile liquid with a pleasant pungent odor, C4H8O. The primary use of methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) is as a solvent in processes involving gums, resins, cellulose acetate, and cellulose nitrate. Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) is also used in the synthetic rubber industry, in the production of paraffin wax, and in household products such as lacquer and varnishes, paint remover, and glues.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Methyl Ethyl Ketone (MEK) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.

There are less than 10 large manufacturers all over the world and methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) is produced industrially in large quantities. However, methyl ethyl ketone (MEK) business may not expanse because of the effect of raw material cost and technology.

Report Covers Market Segment by Manufacturers:

ExxonMobil

Maruzen Petrochemical

Tonen

Shell

Sasol

SK Group

Market Segment by Type, covers:

General Grade

Ammonia Ester Grade

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Coatings

Adhesives

Inks

Chemical Intermediates

Lubricants

Other

