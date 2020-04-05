Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Market: New Investment Opportunities Emerge to Augment Segments in Sector by 2027

The global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) market was valued at $XX million in 2019, and our analysts predict the global market size will reach $XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2025.

MDI is mostly used to manufacture rigid polyurethane foams which are widely used as insulators in construction, consumer appliances, industrial applications, packaging and other applications. It is also used in non-foam applications such as elastomers, paints & coating, and adhesives & sealants.

The global MDI market revenue is expected to reach USD 16 billion in 2016 with an estimated CAGR of 6.1% from 2011 to 2016 primarily due to strong sales growth in rigid foams. Positive volume growth is expected in the global MDI industry at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2011 to 2016 due to the rise in demand from developing economies such as India and China in Asia Pacific.

Rigid foams are the largest application segment of MDI which accounted for 56.1% of the global MDI industry revenue in 2011.The segment is expected to grow with CAGR of 6.2% during 2011 – 2016.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing regional market, which is expected to reach USD 6 billion in 2016 with a CAGR of 8.0% during 2011 – 2016. The Asia Pacific MDI market is expected to have a volume share of 39.5% of the global MDI industry in 2016.

Continuous rise in MDI bulk price is observed since January 2009 on account of rise in feedstock (benzene) costs and rise in crude oil prices.

The global MDI industry is primarily categorized on the basis of raw material used and volume and pricing trends. This report categorizes the MDI industry into four geographic regions namely: North America, Europe, Asia -Pacific and rest of the world (RoW).

