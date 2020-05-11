Micro DC Industry Share, Market Trend, Growth, Top Key Players and Research Report 2023

Micro DC Industry studies are very small particles (measured in microns) that can move themselves. These micro motors actually propel themselves in a specific direction autonomously when placed in a chemical solution. A DC motor is any of a class of rotary electrical machines that converts direct current electrical energy into mechanical energy.

This report focuses on the Micro DC Motors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The leading manufactures mainly are NIDEC, Asmo, MinebeaMitsumi, Mabuchi Motors,

Wellings Holding, Maxon Motors, KOTL, Johnson Electric, Constar and Meizhimei, NIDEC is the largest manufacturer; its revenue of global market exceeds 24% in 2017. The next is Asmo and MinebeaMitsumi.

Geographically, the global Micro DC Motors market has been segmented into North America, Europe, China, Japan, RoA and RoW. The North America held the largest share in the global market, its revenue of global market exceeds 24.5% in 2017. The next is China.

The worldwide market for Micro DC Motors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 3330 million US$ in 2023, from 2450 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Micro DC Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

NIDEC, Asmo, MinebeaMitsumi, Mabuchi Motors, Wellings Holding, Maxon Motors, KOTL, Johnson Electric, Constar, Meizhimei, Portescap, AMETEK, Precision Microdrives, Dongguan Tsiny Motor, ZHENGK and Telco

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Brushless DC Motors

Brush DC Motors

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Information Processor

Automotive

Audio Equipment

Appliance

Other

