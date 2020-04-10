Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market Is Likely To Be Worth US$ 59,561.4 Mn By The End Of 2027

Driving factor such as, increasing burden of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders & hearing disorders, increasing technological advancements, and large pool of geriatric population. However, high costs of the products and procedures and high rates of product recalls are likely to hinder the market growth. Additionally, the future trends such as product innovations is likely to increase the growth of the microelectronic medical implants market in the forecasted period.

In developed and maturing markets, major micro-electronic medical implants companies are seeking for market growth by developing novel products. Growing demand for high quality healthcare services and products poses a need for rapid product innovations. Hence, over the years, companies are developing new products in order to meet the rising healthcare needs. For instance, in May 2018.

The micro-electronic medical implants market by product is segmented into pacemakers & defibrillators, neurostimulators, implantable drug pumps, cochlear implants, ocular implants, retinal implants, and others. In 2018, the pacemakers and defibrillators segment held a largest market share of 32.0% of the micro-electronic medical implants market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and rise in cardiac-implant procedures.

The latest market intelligence study on Micro-Electronic Medical Implants relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of Micro-Electronic Medical Implants market for the forecast period.

The major manufacturers covered in this report:

Medtronic,Abbott (St. Jude Medical, Inc.),Boston Scientific Corporation,Zimmer Biomet,BIOTRONIK, Inc.,NeuroPace, Inc.,Sonova,LivaNova PLC,Cochlear, Ltd.,ABIOMED

Scope of the Report:

The research on the Micro-Electronic Medical Implants market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Micro-Electronic Medical Implants market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2019–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and infographics.

The global micro-electronic medical implants market is expected to reach US$ 59,561.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 27,461.2 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019-2027.

