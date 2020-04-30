Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market Top Key Players Analysis 2020-2027: Boston Scientific Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, BIOTRONIK

According to The Insight Partners market research study titled ‘Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Technology, Material, Application, and End User. The global micro-electronic medical implants market is expected to reach US$ 59,561.4 Mn in 2027 from US$ 27,461.2 in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 9.4% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global micro-electronic medical implants market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Global Micro-Electronic Medical Implants Market – By Application

Cardiology

Neurology

Ophthalmology

Oncology

Others

The micro-electronic medical implants market by product is segmented into pacemakers & defibrillators, neurostimulators, implantable drug pumps, cochlear implants, ocular implants, retinal implants, and others. In 2018, the pacemakers and defibrillators segment held a largest market share of 32.0% of the micro-electronic medical implants market, by product. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 due to the increasing incidence of cardiovascular diseases and rise in cardiac-implant procedures. On the other hand, the cochlear implants segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate of 10.1% during the forecast period, 2019 to 2027 owing to the rising demand of products and technological development in hearing aids and implant technology.

Furthermore, rising neurological disorders like Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease, epilepsy and others, drive the demand for microelectronic medical implants. According to the Alzheimer’s Association in 2017, around 44 million people have Alzheimer’s or other related dementia worldwide. According the World Health Organization (WHO), nearly 466 million people have disabling hearing loss worldwide, in 2018. It also predicted that by 2050, over 900 million people will suffer from disabling hearing loss. Thus, such high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, neurological disorders and hearing disorders globally is anticipated to lead the market growth in the coming years.

Some of the prominent players operating in micro-electronic medical implants market are Medtronic, Abbott (St. Jude Medical, Inc.), Boston Scientific Corporation, Zimmer Biomet, BIOTRONIK, Inc., NeuroPace, Inc., Sonova, LivaNova PLC, Cochlear, Ltd., and ABIOMED among others.

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Micro-Electronic Medical Implants market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Micro-Electronic Medical Implants market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Micro-Electronic Medical Implants market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Micro-Electronic Medical Implants market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

