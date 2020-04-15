Micro-LED Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026



Complete study of the global Micro-LED market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Micro-LED industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Micro-LED production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Micro-LED market include _Apple, Sony, X-Celeprint, Samsung Electronics, OCULUS VR, Epistar, Verlase Technologies, Jbd, Aledia

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Micro-LED industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Micro-LED manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Micro-LED industry.

Global Micro-LED Market Segment By Type:

The Micro Display, Small, Medium Sized Panels, Large Panel

Global Micro-LED Market Segment By Application:

Consumer Electronics, Advertising, Car, Aerospace Defense, Other

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Micro-LED industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Micro-LED market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Micro-LED industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Micro-LED market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Micro-LED market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Micro-LED market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Micro-LED Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Micro-LED

1.2 Micro-LED Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Micro-LED Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 The Micro Display

1.2.3 Small, Medium Sized Panels

1.2.4 Large Panel

1.3 Micro-LED Segment by Application

1.3.1 Micro-LED Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Consumer Electronics

1.3.3 Advertising

1.3.4 Car

1.3.5 Aerospace Defense

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Global Micro-LED Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Micro-LED Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Micro-LED Market Size

1.5.1 Global Micro-LED Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Micro-LED Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Micro-LED Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Micro-LED Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Micro-LED Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Micro-LED Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Micro-LED Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Micro-LED Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Micro-LED Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Micro-LED Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Micro-LED Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Micro-LED Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Micro-LED Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Micro-LED Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Micro-LED Production

3.4.1 North America Micro-LED Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Micro-LED Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Micro-LED Production

3.5.1 Europe Micro-LED Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Micro-LED Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Micro-LED Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Micro-LED Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Micro-LED Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Micro-LED Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Micro-LED Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Micro-LED Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Micro-LED Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Micro-LED Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Micro-LED Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Micro-LED Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Micro-LED Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Micro-LED Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Micro-LED Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Micro-LED Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Micro-LED Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Micro-LED Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Micro-LED Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Micro-LED Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Micro-LED Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Micro-LED Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Micro-LED Business

7.1 Apple

7.1.1 Apple Micro-LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Micro-LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Apple Micro-LED Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Sony

7.2.1 Sony Micro-LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Micro-LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Sony Micro-LED Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 X-Celeprint

7.3.1 X-Celeprint Micro-LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Micro-LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 X-Celeprint Micro-LED Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Samsung Electronics

7.4.1 Samsung Electronics Micro-LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Micro-LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Samsung Electronics Micro-LED Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 OCULUS VR

7.5.1 OCULUS VR Micro-LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Micro-LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 OCULUS VR Micro-LED Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Epistar

7.6.1 Epistar Micro-LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Micro-LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Epistar Micro-LED Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Verlase Technologies

7.7.1 Verlase Technologies Micro-LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Micro-LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Verlase Technologies Micro-LED Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 Jbd

7.8.1 Jbd Micro-LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Micro-LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 Jbd Micro-LED Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Aledia

7.9.1 Aledia Micro-LED Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Micro-LED Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Aledia Micro-LED Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

8 Micro-LED Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Micro-LED Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Micro-LED

8.4 Micro-LED Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Micro-LED Distributors List

9.3 Micro-LED Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Micro-LED Market Forecast

11.1 Global Micro-LED Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Micro-LED Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Micro-LED Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Micro-LED Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Micro-LED Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Micro-LED Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Micro-LED Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Micro-LED Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Micro-LED Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Micro-LED Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Micro-LED Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Micro-LED Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Micro-LED Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Micro-LED Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Micro-LED Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Micro-LED Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

