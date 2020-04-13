Microdisplay Market is expected to grow to US$ 4892.3 million by 2025: SONY Corporation, eMagin, Inc., Universal Display Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated

The scope of study involves understanding on the factors responsible for this growth of microdisplay market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis and also spots the significant Microdisplay players in the market and their key developments.

Microdisplay Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Technology, Application and Industry Verticals. Microdisplay market is expected to grow to US$ 4892.3 million by 2025 from US$ 845.3 million in 2015. An extremely small size and compact display where magnification is essential for viewing purpose is a microdisplay. Although the basic principle on how microdisplays work today was found many years ago, its integration into electronic devices has witnessed an upsurge in the recent times. Earlier, helmet-mounted CRTs used to deliver images to an individual viewer based on magnifying optics principle. These devices were used by a pilot in the aircraft and used to be confined to a cockpit.

A dire need of a more compact sized displays having less power consumptions and higher resolutions became the need of hour and manufacturers came up with microdisplays satisfying all the above stated needs. As the proliferation of Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality continues to grow across many numerous industry verticals and advancements in healthcare sector continue to splurge with a view to make services easily accessible to consumers, the microdisplays market is on its path to set a new benchmark of progress.

The global microdisplay market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. North America region is expected to account for the largest share of the global microdisplay market in 2016, followed by Europe. US being key country in North American region will lead microdisplay market in this region and is also expected to continue dominance throughout the forecast period from 2017 to 2025. The key players profiled in the report are SONY Corporation, eMagin, Inc., Universal Display Corporation, Texas Instruments Incorporated and AU Optronics Corporation. Also, Kopin, Inc., MicroVision Inc., Himax Technologies Inc. and Syndiant are other key companies in the microdisplay market.

Potentially, automotive and healthcare present larger opportunities as compared to other sectors due to the volumetric implementations of microdisplay and subsequently the microdisplays. The development of smart cars and connected cars presents huge potentials for microdisplay industry. Similarly, in the healthcare sector, hospitals are looking for medical imaging solutions which would facilitate the doctor with a good view of the internal tissues, body parts or organs of the body. Thus, these two sectors present bundle of opportunities for the microdisplay vendors’ growth.

Microdisplay market by end-user vertical is segmented into Military & Defense, automotive, consumer electronics, healthcare, law enforcement and others. Miniaturization of consumer electronics has been followed since last 2 or 3 decades. In a constant effort to make the consumer electronic portable, handy and usable by for a customer, manufacturers have been looking for solutions that would reduce device sizes and consume less power. Thus, a progress in the direction of smaller feature sizes is expected to drive the microdisplay market.

The report segments the global microdisplay market as follows:

Global Microdisplay Market – By Technology

LCD (Liquid Crystal Display)

LCoS (Liquid Crystal on Semiconductor)

DLP (Digital Light Processing)

OLED (Organic Light Emitting Diode)

Global Microdisplay Market – By Application

Near-to-Eye

Electronic View Finder

HUD (Head-Up Display)

HMD (Head Mounted Display)

Projection

Embedded Mobile

PICO Projection

Global Microdisplay Market – By Industry Verticals

Military and Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Consumer Electronics

Law Enforcement

Others

