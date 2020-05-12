Microencapsulation Market Is Estimated To Experience A Hike in Growth: BASF SE, Balchem Corporation, Encapsys, LLC

Microencapsulation involves coating of the core material with a shell material in microscale to impart useful properties for controlled delivery of the core material. For this purpose, microencapsulation is widely used in the healthcare and pharmaceutical industry. Also, microencapsulation ensures masking of taste, smell, and activity of the drug until target delivery. The process of microencapsulation is achieved by different techniques such as spray, emulsion, and dripping depending upon the shape, size, and chemical properties of the core material.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Microencapsulation market globally. This report on ‘Microencapsulation market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Key players

BASF SE

Balchem Corporation

Encapsys, LLC

Koehler Innovative Solutions

Koninklijke DSM N.V.

LycoRed Ltd.

Microtek Laboratories, Inc.

Royal FrieslandCampina N.V.

Sensient Technologies Corporation

Symrise AG

The microencapsulation market is anticipated to witness growth during the forecast period owing to rising demands from the food industry and the pharmaceutical industry for functional food and controlled as well as targeted drug delivery. Demands from agrochemicals sector to enhance agrochemicals efficiency further boosts the microencapsulation market growth. However, the high costs involved in the process hamper the microencapsulation market growth. Nonetheless, the microencapsulation market is likely to showcase opportunities for the major market players with advancements in technology to tap niche markets.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Microencapsulation market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Microencapsulation market segments and regions.

The global microencapsulation market is segmented on the basis of technology, core material, shell material, and application. Based on technology, the market is segmented as spray technologies, emulsion technologies, dripping technologies, and others. On the basis of the core material, the market is segmented as agricultural inputs, food additives, pharmaceutical & healthcare drugs, fragrances, phase change materials, and others. The market on the basis of the shell material is classified as polymers, gums & resins, lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins. By application, the market is segmented as pharmaceutical & healthcare products, food & beverages, household & personal care products, agrochemicals, construction materials, textiles, and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global microencapsulation market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The microencapsulation market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

