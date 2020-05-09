Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market 2020 | Global Top Players are ABB, Spirae, Eaton, General Electric
This research report on Global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market explores market size, CAGR and global forecast for the next five years i.e. till 2025. This report assesses the market pricing trends, consumption trends and forecasts sales between 2020 and 2025. The competitive landscape section of the report profiles the leading market players. The data is collected through authentic sources, reviewed and validated by secondary research as well as by our industry experts and analysts.
The global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market size is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025, with a CAGR of 8.6% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2025 and will expected to reach USD 1592.8 million by 2025, from USD 1144.9 million in 2019.
The Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market report provides a detailed analysis of global market size, regional and country-level market size, segmentation market growth, market share, competitive Landscape, sales analysis, impact of domestic and global market players, value chain optimization, trade regulations, recent developments, opportunities analysis, strategic market growth analysis, product launches, area marketplace expanding, and technological innovations.
Final Report will cover the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.
The major players covered in Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) are:
- ABB
- Spirae
- Eaton
- General Electric
- Pareto Energy
- Siemens
- Solarcity
- Nrg Energy
- Exelon
- Anbaric Transmission
- Green Energy
By Type, Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market has been segmented into:
- Grid Connected
- Remote or Islanded
By Application, Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) has been segmented into:
- Government & Education
- Residential & Commercial
- Industry
- Military
- Public Utilities
The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market in important countries (regions), including:
- North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
There are 14 Chapters to deeply display the Global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) market.
1 Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Overview
2 Company Profiles
3 Market Competition, by Players
4 Market Size by Regions
5 North America Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Revenue by Countries
6 Europe Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Revenue by Countries
7 Asia-Pacific Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Revenue by Countries
8 South America Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Revenue by Countries
9 Middle East & Africa Revenue Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) by Countries
10 Market Size Segment by Type
11 Global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Segment by Application
12 Global Microgrid as a Service (MaaS) Market Size Forecast (2021-2025)
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
