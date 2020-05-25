Microneedling Devices Market Size 2020 Industry Growth with Key Players-Dermapen, Edge Systems, MD Needle Pen | Forecast to 2025

Get Sample copy @ https://www.orianresearch.com/request-sample/863447

The global market of micro-needling devices is driven by the increasing incidence of chronic hyperpigmentation, and the skin infectious disease. On the basis of the needle material, the global Microneedling Devices market is categorized into silicon microneedle, metal microneedle and glass hollow microneedle.

The lack of experience in using these advanced technology can restraint the global micro-needling devices market. The lack of awareness of people regarding the skin treatment and the side effects of the treatment, such as swelling, redness or pinkness or mild to moderate sunburn will hamper the growth of this market.

The Global Microneedling Devices Market was valued at USD XX million in 2017, and is expected to grow at a CAGR of XX% by 2025.

North America dominates the global micro-needling devices market due to the advent of new technologies and favorable reimbursement scenario for laser treatment in this region. The Europe is also contributing the moderate shares to this market due to the advanced medical facilities and easy availability of the micro-needling devices in the market.

Some of the key players operating in this Market includes Dermapen, Edge Systems, LLC, Weyergans High Care, Bomtech Electronics Co., Ltd., and MD Needle Pen.

