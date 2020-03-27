Microstrip Antenna to Witness Growth Acceleration During 2019-2050
The global Microstrip Antenna market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2019 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Microstrip Antenna market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2029
The business intelligence study of the Microstrip Antenna market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Microstrip Antenna market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Microstrip Antenna market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global regions.
Each market player encompassed in the Microstrip Antenna market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Microstrip Antenna market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
The following manufacturers are covered:
Maxtena Inc.
Pasternack Enterprises, Inc
Antcom Corporation
Tecom industries
Shure Inc.
Neotech AMT GmbH
Optomec Inc.
Optisys Inc.
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
GPS Passive Embedded Microstrip Antenna
GPS Active Embedded Microstrip Antenna
Iridium Embedded Microstrip Antenna
Globalstar Embedded Microstrip Antenna
Segment by Application
Aerospace & Defense
Automotive
Telecommunication
