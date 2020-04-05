Military Communications Market: In-Depth Military Communications Market Research Report 2019–2025

Global Military Communications Market Report 2019 – Market Size, Share, Price, Trend and Forecast is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Military Communications industry.

Strong Growth Opportunities Await Developing Asian Economies in Military Communications Market

Through the next decade, North America is anticipated to lose its market value share, owing to highly progressing regions such as China, South East Asia and others of APAC, and Japan. The development of space infrastructure in emerging economies is presumed to create lucrative growth opportunities for several military communication solution providers. Growth in the defense infrastructure and satellite communication in ASEAN countries and prominently in India, has been creating immense scope for the growth of military communications market. Multiple government initiatives towards the technological development of military communications will also support the growth of the market during the next few years. Growing need for upgraded communication systems, aerial surveillance vehicles, and battle space management systems is creating rapid demand for C4ISR (Control, Command, Communication, Computer, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance) systems in the region.

Excellent penetration of IoT in military operations is significantly impacting military intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance operations. Moreover, the exponential growth of the IoT industry is producing more powerful and energy-efficient military communication equipment. Technological advancements in miniaturization, low power computing, radio frequency identification, and M2M communication are a few other significant factors expected to potentially push the prospects of the global military communications market over 2018-2028. During this projection period, the global market for military communications is foreseen to expand at a CAGR of 9.9%, attaining a value in excess of US$ 68 Bn through 2028.

