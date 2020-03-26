Military Logistics Market Analysis to Grow at CAGR over Period 2020-2027: ANHAM, ASELSAN A., Claxton Logistics, Dyncorp International LLC

The global military logistics market accounted for US$ 339.56 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 526.50 Bn by 2027, thereby registering an attractive CAGR growth rate of 5.2% from 2019 to 2027.

The Asia Pacific was the leading geographic market, and it is anticipated to be the highest revenue contributor throughout the forecast period. The economies in the Asia Pacific region are experiencing remarkable growth in their military spending. For instance, countries, including Japan and India, boosted their military spending owing to rising tensions with China, as per global arms spending report published by SIPRI.

The economies in the Asia Pacific region are experiencing a noteworthy growth in their military spending. For instance, countries, including Japan and India, boosted their military spending owing to rising tensions with China, as per global arms spending report published by SIPRI. In 2017, the Indian defense spending increased by 5.5% to approximately US$ 63.9 Bn, resulting in ranking India as one of the top five military spenders worldwide. Also, India is anticipated to witness the second highest CAGR in the Asia Pacific military logistics market, after China. The report further states that the Government of India is planning to modernize, expand, and improve the operational capability of defense, partially owing to rising tension with Pakistan and China.

Some of the key players operating in the Military Logistics market are AECOM, ANHAM, ASELSAN A.?., Claxton Logistics, Dyncorp International LLC, Fluor Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., KBR Inc., Klinge Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, ManTech International Corporation, Oboronlogistics LLC, One Network Enterprises, SCM Globe, and Thales Group among other.

Military Logistics market is segmented on the basis of the type and mode of transportation. The military logistics is primarily dominated by the logistics & distribution segment owing to notable demand for ensuring the existing supply of various components, devices, gears, food & medical supplies, and equipment among other logistical and operational support. However, the rise in emphasis towards achieving superior operational efficiencies along with reduced military budgets has propelled the demand for various optimization, executive management, and consulting related services.

The APAC region comprises of developing countries that are witnessing an increase in their military spending. As per SIPRI, the region’s military spending increased by 52% over the last decade, accounting for US$ 392 Bn in 2018. Factors such as territorial disputes, economic growth, and long-sought military modernizations are propelling the increase in military spending. China is the key country in the APAC region, responsible for more than 60% of military spending. Also, after the U.S., China is the second largest country globally in terms of the defense budget. Also, as per the World Bank, Singapore dedicated 3.3% of its GDP towards defense. Also, India was ranked amongst the top five military spenders in 2018. The military logistics market is APC region is highly propelled by the steps taken by the U.S. to keep a check on China. The U.S. is accelerating its “freedom of navigation” naval operations in disputed waters in the Taiwan Strait and the South China Sea.

GLOBAL MILITARY LOGISTICS – MARKET SEGMENTATION

By Type

Logistics & Distribution Freight Services Courier Services

Facility Management

Services

By Mode of Transportation

Railways

Roadways

Airways

Waterways

