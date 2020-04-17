Military Night Vision System Market Recent Technological Advancements to Propel Growth of the Market in Foreseeable Future by 2027

What is Military Night Vision System?

The night vision system in the military enables soldiers to carry out vital military operations in low-light conditions during the night. Army in various countries is collaborating with several defense technology companies to bring out the latest innovations for enhanced night vision systems. Besides, increasing expenditure by the government in defense and military is further expected to boost the night vision system in the military market.

The reports cover key market developments in the Military Night Vision System as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies focus on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. The inorganic growth strategy activities observed in the market were acquisitions, partnerships and collaborations.

The military night vision system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as increasing incidents of border trespassing and terrorist attacks. Also, shifting focus on counter operations for border protection is further expected to fuel the growth of the military night vision system market. However, the market growth may be affected by increasing usage of drones replacing the military night vision system. On the other hand, increasing expenditure by the government for military and defense activity is expected to showcase significant opportunities for the market players during the forecast period.

1.ATN Corp

2.BAE Systems

3.Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL)

4.Collins Aerospace

5.Elbit Systems Ltd.

6.FLIR Systems, Inc.

7.Intevac, Inc.

8.L3 Technologies, Inc.

9.Photonis Technologies SAS

10.Thales Group

