Milk Powder Market Insights 2027 – Worldwide Industry Leading Players are ALPEN FOOD GROUP B.V., Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America, Fonterra Co-operative Group

Powdered or dried milk is a dairy product produced by dehydrating liquid milk through several drying processes until it converts into a powder. One of the major advantages of drying milk is to preserve it. Milk powder has a longer shelf life as compared to liquid milk and does not need to be refrigerated. Milk powder is a suitable solution for those who lack immediate access to adequate refrigeration methods and dairy products. It has various applications in confectionaries, bakeries, infant formulas, nutritional foods, etc. Milk powder is obtained mainly by spray-drying and roller-drying methods. Manufacturing milk powder involves the gentle removal of water at the lowest cost under strict hygiene conditions and also retaining all the desirable natural properties of the milk such as color, Flavour, solubility, and nutritional value.

The top companies operating in the field of Milk Powder include ALPEN FOOD GROUP B.V., Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America, Fonterra Co-operative Group, LACTALIS Ingredients, Nestle S.A., Royal FrieslandCampina N.V., Saputo Inc., Schreiber Foods, The Kraft Heinz Company, and among others.

The global milk powder market is segmented on the basis of type, and application. On the basis of type the global milk powder market is segmented into whole milk powder, skimmed milk powder, dairy whitener, buttermilk powder, fat-filled milk powder, and other. On the basis of application, the milk powder market is classified into nutritional foods, infant formulas, bakery & confectioneries, savories, and others.

The milk powder market is growing significantly owing to factors such as growing food industry, bakery & confectionery foods, changing eating habits and busy lifestyle in developed countries. Moreover, upsurge growth in the retail network in emerging economies further boosts the growth of the milk powder market globally. The recent trend followed in the market includes a rising demand for organic products. Consumers in developed and developing countries are willing to pay more for organic products. This can be a growth opportunity for the market players to attract consumer in the near future. However, the presence of additives in milk powder affect the health of the people. Thus, factors such as the risk of adulteration and special diet trend are anticipated to restrain the growth of the market.

The “Global Milk Powder Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the milk powder market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global milk powder market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading milk powder market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

