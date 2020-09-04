Milwaukee Bucks vs Miami Heat Live Stream Reddit

The Miami Heat will meet the Milwaukee Bucks in game two of the NBA Eastern Conference Semifinals on Wednesday night. Last game the Heat was able to shut down the Bucks offense and make the game difficult for Giannis and company in the second half. Meanwhile, the Bucks will look for a bounce-back victory to even the series on Wednesday.

The Heat could take a quick 2-0 series lead with a win tonight, and if Jimmy Butler is able to put up close to 40 points again then we may be looking at a repeat of game one.

Miami Heat vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game time: 6:30 p.m. ET, Friday, Sept. 4

TV: TNT (Channel 245 on DirecTV, Channel 138 on Dish)

Broadcasters: Kevin Harlan (play-by-play), Reggie Miller (analyst), Jared Greenberg (sideline)

Online streaming: NBA League Pass, TNTOT, Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV

Prediction: The Bucks will need their offense to show up tonight and if they are able to get their 3-point shooters going the Heat could be in for a long night. I believe that the Bucks can win and tie the series tonight but I’m going with the Heat (+5) with the points.

BOTTOM LINE

The Miami Heat take on the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference second round with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Heat won the last meeting 115-104. Jimmy Butler scored 40 points to lead Miami to the win and Khris Middleton scored 28 points in defeat for Milwaukee.

The Bucks are 37-7 against conference opponents. Milwaukee is 36-4 against opponents below .500.

The Heat are 30-13 in conference matchups. Miami is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Bam Adebayo averaging 7.8.

TOP PERFORMERS

Giannis Antetokounmpo is averaging 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds and 5.6 assists for the Bucks. Brook Lopez is averaging 18 points and 4.3 rebounds while shooting 54.7% over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

Butler has shot 45.5% and is averaging 19.9 points for the Heat. Tyler Herro is averaging 18.5 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Miami.

DURING THE PLAYOFFS

Bucks: Averaging 114.2 points, 47.7 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 6.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.3 points on 42.7% shooting.

Heat: Averaging 112 points, 45.6 rebounds, 23.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 101.4 points on 46.2% shooting.