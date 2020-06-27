Mineral Spirits Market May Set New Growth Story | Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Cepsa, GSB Chemical Co. Pty. Ltd, Neste

Mineral Spirits Market research report provides market data for several segments such as technologies, services and applications across many geographical areas. Market research analysis performed in this report hopefully lends a hand to businesses for the strategy planning related to production, costing, inventory, purchasing and marketing. A panel of skilled analysts, well-versed statisticians, knowledgeable research experts, enthusiastic forecasters, and smart economists work carefully to generate such a great market research report for the businesses. Not to mention, various steps for gathering, analysing and recording the data and information have been utilized for generating the report.

Global mineral spirits market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 5.47% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Mineral spirit, also commonly known as white spirit is a transparent-liquid extracted from petroleum due to its solvency characteristics. These features ensure its applications as a paint thinner is significantly high as it is insoluble in water, as it is used as a cleaning, extraction and degreasing solvent. There are different grades/types of solvents available; they are segregated based on their production and modification process.

The Major Players Covered in Mineral Spirits Market Report: Royal Dutch Shell, Exxon Mobil Corporation, Cepsa, GSB Chemical Co. Pty. Ltd, Neste, HCS Group, DHC Solvent Chemie GmbH, Al Sanea, Merck KGaA and Recochem.

Global Mineral Spirits Market Segmentation:

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa

By Product Type: Type 1, Type 2, Type 3, Type 0

By Application: Paint Thinner, Extraction Solvent, Cleaning Solvent, Degreasing Solvent

Mineral Spirits Market Drivers and Restraints:

Market Drivers:

High growth in its applications area as well as increasing demand for turpentine substitute products; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growing prevalence of low-manufacturing costs and favourable policies for solvent production from the Asia-Pacific region is expected to drive the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Concerns regarding the VOCs and emissions from these solvents is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Toxic and hazardous nature of these products require extra concern and care in handling and its usage; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

