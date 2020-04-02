MiRNA Tools and Services Market share, growth, demand Analysis and Forecasts 2027

MicroRNAs are non-coding and plays a vital role in gene expressions. These work after transcription and modify approximately 30% of all mammalian protein-encoding genes. These are widely used in various molecular applications. The market is expected to witness significant growth owing to the rise in incidence of cancer and cardiovascular diseases. Increasing research and development work globally for the development of various diagnosis tests are also driving the demand of the market.

The global miRNA tools and services market is segmented on the basis of product & service, technology and end user. Based on product & service, the market is segmented into research tools, and service. Based on technology, the market is segmented into Extraction Tools, qRT-PCR, NGS, Microarray, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented into research & academic institutes, biotechnology companies and others.

Top Leading companies are:

– Thermo Fisher Scientific

– QIAGEN

– Agilent Technologies, Inc

– Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

– System Biosciences, LLC

– Promega Corporation

– New England Biolabs

– HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc.

– NanoString Technologies, Inc.

– Quantabio

The “Global MiRNA Tools and Services Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the medical device industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of miRNA tools and services market with detailed market segmentation by product & service, technology, end user, and geography. The global miRNA tools and services market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading MiRNA tools and services market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global miRNA tools and services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The miRNA tools and services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

