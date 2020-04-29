Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Industry Share, Trends, Analysis, Market Growth, Statistics and Top Key Players (Aerojet Rocketdyne, Thales Group, Lockheed martin and Safran) | Forecast 2020-2025

The Global Missiles and Missile Defense Systems Market increasing adoption of missiles therefore growing demand in order to counter attack missiles, Growing massive investment for advancement of defense systems, Increasing advancements in warfare technologies, concern about various security threats imposed externally and internally, modernization programs carried out in various countries, increasing instances of asymmetric warfare, growing number of geopolitical disputes, and rising incidences of interconnected warfare, increasing incidence of terrorism, increasing modernization of military weapon systems are some of the factors to drive the growth of the market.

North America is expected to dominate the market by region, the dominance is supported by growing continuous demand from government initiatives for advanced technological products in the region, increasing budget from government for defense expenditure, are some of the other factors to support the growth of the market.

High cost involved in development and research of Missiles, various government regulatory are main challenge for the market. Adoption of technological advancements and growing investments for research to develop advanced missile system are growing as opportunity for the future market.

The Market type is dominated by Missile Defense System (MDS) increasing higher spending in this segment from various emerging economies and ongoing procurement of missile and air defense system in various countries are supporting the regional dominance.

Some of the key players operating in this market include Aerojet Rocketdyne, Thales Group, Lockheed martin and Safran among others

