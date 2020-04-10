Mixed Reality in Gaming Market Trends 2019-2027

Mixed Reality in Gaming Market 2018: Global Industry Insights by Global Players, Regional Segmentation, Growth, Applications, Major Drivers, Value and Foreseen till 2024

Market Segmentation

The report segments the market on the basis of component, application and end-use vertical. The component segment includes software and mobile apps. On basis of application, the market is segmented into entertainment and training/learning. Based on the end-use vertical, the market is segmented into government, corporate, theme parks and personal (Individual). The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global mixed reality in gaming market, thereby providing valuable insights at the macro as well as micro levels.

Global Mixed Reality in Gaming Market: Competitive Landscape

The report also highlights the competitive landscape of the global mixed reality in gaming market, positioning all the major players according to their presence in different regions of the world and recent key developments initiated by them in the mixed reality in gaming market. The comprehensive mixed reality in gaming market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, and technological, along with the current market dynamics affecting mixed reality in gaming market growth.

Some of the key players profiled in the global mixed reality in gaming market include Canon Inc., CCP hf, Daqri LLC., HTC Corporation, Infinity Augmented Reality, Inc., Lenovo Group Ltd., Magic Leap, Inc., Meta Company, Microsoft Corporation (HoloLens), Osterhout Design Group, Recon Instruments, Inc., Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd., Seiko Epson Corporation, Six Flags Entertainment Corporation and Ubisoft Entertainment.

The global Mixed Reality in Gaming Market is segmented as below:

Global Mixed Reality in Gaming Market, By Component

Software

Mobile Apps

Global Mixed Reality in Gaming Market, By Application

Entertainment

Training/Learning

Global Mixed Reality in Gaming Market, By End-Use Application

Government

Corporate

Theme Parks

Personal (Individual)

Global Mixed Reality in Gaming Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Australia Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



