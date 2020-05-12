Mobile Advertising Market Dynamics, Forecast, Analysis and Supply Demand by 2022 | Applovin Corporation, Avazu Inc., Chartboost Inc., Facebook Inc., Flurry Inc., Google

Mobile advertising is a technique of promoting products and services on mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and featured phones through mobile applications (apps) or mobile websites (web). The mobile advertising market is segmented by format, category, and geography.

Based on the format, the market is divided into search, native social, display, video, and short message service (SMS). Among formats, the search segment contributed maximum market share in 2014 owing to increase in awareness about health, safety, entertainment, and hobbies & interests among mobile users.

By category, the market is classified into arts & entertainment, hobbies & interests, and others (society, science, style & fashion, and technology). Among categories, the arts & entertainment segment dominated the market in 2014 due to increase in trend of watching on-demand movies, TV shows, and other videos especially among the young population. Geographically, the mobile advertising market covers North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market in North America is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to high mobile device penetration in the region.

The prominent companies operating in the global mobile advertising market adopted expansion, partnership, and acquisition as their major strategies for business growth and expansion globally. Key players identified in the mobile advertising market include Applovin Corporation, Avazu Inc., Chartboost Inc., Facebook Inc., Flurry Inc., Google Inc., Inmobi Pte. Ltd., Matomy Media Group Ltd., Millennial Media Inc., and Smaato Inc.

