Mobile Crane Market Comprehensive Analysis by 2025 with Top Companies Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co., Ltd., Kobelco Construction Machinery

Mobile Crane Market to 2025 – Global Analysis and Forecast by Crane Type and Application. Mobile crane market is expected to grow to US$ 9.82 billion by 2025 from US$ 8.92 billion in 2016.

The constantly growing population has resulted in increased investments in the infrastructure and construction sector of various economies. Also, government initiatives for up gradation of existing infrastructure of the developed economies has resulted in increased demand for heavy construction machinery. Mobile cranes are extensively used in various applications including construction, oil & gas, shipping, etc. Furthermore, increased investments in the construction of power plants has also influenced the market growth particularly, in developing nations.

Mining companies are also one of the largest consumers of mobile cranes. The mining industry utilizes this massive equipment for the extraction of raw materials in an open cast mining environment. Despite of the sluggish growth of this industry in past few years, it is predicted to showcase some growth in coming years. The growth in mining industry is highly influenced by the collaborations and partnerships initiated in this industry.

The global mobile crane market by geography is segmented into five regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and South America. APAC region is expected to account for the largest share of the global mobile crane market in 2016, followed by Europe. The rapidly rising population of emerging economies in the APAC region has led to increased infrastructural as well as residential construction projects. This has resulted in increased demand for heavy construction machineries including mobile cranes. The key players profiled in the report are Kato Works Co. Ltd., Hitachi Sumitomo Heavy Industries Construction Crane Co., Ltd., Kobelco Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. and The Manitowoc Company, Inc. Also, Liebherr-International S.A., Tadano Ltd., Terex Corporation, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co. Ltd., XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd. and Sany Heavy Industry Co., Ltd. are other key companies in the mobile crane market.

Owing to several developing countries in the Asia Pacific region coupled with the rapidly increasing population and significant investments made by the governments of various economies for their infrastructure development, the demand for mobile cranes is expected to increase in the APAC region. The developing economies including China, India and Southeast Asian countries are witnessing a growth in FDIs for the development of infrastructure in the region. This is due to various government’s approach to attract FDIs. This would further propel the demand for heavy construction machineries including mobile cranes. Also, owing to massive industrialization in the region, the demand for equipment with high capacity lifting is increasing in the region. Subsequently, driving the growth for mobile crane market in the coming years.

The use of mobile cranes in construction sector is predicted to account for the highest share during the forecast period. The construction sector of all the regions are experiencing a huge growth particularly, in the emerging economies worldwide. Also, the governments of developed nations are investing in renovation of their ageing infrastructure. For instance, the US president announced an initiative named as ‘Rebuild America’ to reconstruct the old infrastructure including roads, airports, rails and ports. These factors are driving the mobile crane market.

The report segments the global mobile crane market as follows:

Global Mobile Crane Market – By Crane Type

Crawler Cranes

Truck Cranes

All-Terrain Cranes

Rough Terrain Cranes

Others

Global Mobile Crane Market – By Application

Energy & Utilities

Ship & Port Building

Construction

Oil & Gas

Others

