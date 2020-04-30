Mobile Data Consumption Trends Market to Reflect Impressive Growth Rate During 2020-2027

Latest market study on “Global Mobile Data Consumption Trends To 2027”, In 2018, the Internet subscriber base stood at 3.58 billion and it is expected to reach 6.26 billion in 2027 with a CAGR of 6.4% from 2019 to 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

Download PDF Sample Copy Here: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00004297/

The most notable market participants are China Mobile (CHINA), Vodafone Group (UK), Bharti Airtel Group (INDIA), China Unicom (CHINA), China Telecom (CHINA), Reliance Jio (INDIA), América Móvil Group (MEXICO), Telefónica Group (SPAIN), MTN Group (SOUTH AFRICA), Veon Group (NETHERLANDS), Orange Group (FRANCE) for a considerable share of the market owing to their offerings to the market.

In China, the share of young Internet users is huge in the overall internet users market and it is a major growth driver for internet services. Availability of affordable data plans and tariffs by Indian telecom operators is fueling the growth of mobile internet services in India. The entry of Reliance Jio in 2016 has changed the data consumption and competitive scenario in an unprecedented way. In 2018, the Internet subscriber base was approaching 500 million and with availability of affordable data plans. Various initiatives and favorable policies by governments of China and India will fuel the growth of subscriber base, internet users in these countries.

Get Discount on This Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00004297/

The mobile data traffic every month and for each smartphone is projected to remain persistent across all the region despite of significant differences in the data consumption patterns. For instance, the North America charted for highest usage by accounting for nearly 5.1 GB each month per active smartphone user, whereas, the western Europe was estimated to approach 2.7 GB per month milestone by 2016 end. Furthermore, the growth in developed markets like US and Europe is slowing down as these regions are approaching saturation in terms of mobile subscribers. However, developing economies like India and China have significant potential to grow from 2019 to 2027.

The demographic profile of internet users in terms of gender ratio, age group, education level and other parameters vary based on specific countries/regions. Language is one of the parameter based on which we can identify the demographics of internet users worldwide. In terms of website language, more than half of the websites are in in English language followed by Russian, German, Spanish and Chinese.

Purchase this Report at https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00004297/

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020-2027? What will be the market size during the estimated period?

What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the mobile data market during the forecast period?

Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the mobile data market?

What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the mobile data market across different regions?

What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the mobile data market?

What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]