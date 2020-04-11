Mobile Mapping Market Trends, Leading Companies Share, Size, Revenue and Forecast By 2024

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mobile Mapping Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024”, the global mobile mapping market size is projected to expand at a CAGR of around 15% during 2019-2024. Mobile mapping refers to the process through which geospatial information is obtained by integrating various navigation and remote sensing technologies on a moving platform. This technology enables users to record, measure, visualize and understand environments using sophisticated, high-resolution 360° optical camera systems. Today, the technology is used for mapping inaccessible areas, providing real-time information of vehicles to users and improving safety in power infrastructure and plants around the world.

Some of the top key players being: Google LLC, Tele Atlas Survey BV, NAVTEQ Corporation, Leica Geosystems AG, Trimble Inc., Topcon Corporation, NovAtel, Inc., Javad GNSS, Inc., Optech, LLC, Mitsubishi Corporation, Immersive Media Company, MapJack, National Opinion Research Center (NORC), CycloMedia Technology BV and EveryScape, Inc.

Global Mobile Mapping Market Trends:

Mobile mapping is a cost-effective technology that helps in collecting highly accurate and dense data more quickly and efficiently than static scanning. Along with this, due to the escalating use of telecommunication networks and the increasing availability of low-cost and portable sensors, mobile mapping has become more dynamic and pervasive. This has prompted the development of advanced mapping technologies, like light detection and ranging (LiDAR) technology, which is utilized for studying natural and built environments with more precision and flexibility. This technology can be employed in a number of project data requirements, such as for providing a dense geospatial dataset as a 3D virtual world that can be explored from a variety of viewpoints. Besides, with the rapid proliferation of consumer electronics and internet services, consumers across the globe are increasingly preferring smartphones equipped with global positioning systems (GPS) to navigate roadways while traveling. As a result, the demand for mobile mapping technology is expected to increase in the upcoming years.

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Component:

1. Hardware

2. Software

3. Services

Market Breakup by Type:

1. 3D Mapping

2. Licensing

3. Indoor Mapping

4. Location Based Services

5. Location Based Search

Market Breakup by Application:

1. Imaging Services

2. Aerial Mobile Mapping

3. Emergency Response

4. Internet Application

5. Facility Management

6. Satellite

Market Breakup by End-User:

1. Government

2. Oil and Gas

3. Mining

4. Military

5. Others

1. North America

2. Europe

3. Asia Pacific

4. Middle East and Africa

5. Latin America

