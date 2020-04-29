Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Estimated to Boost in Near Future 2027 with Key Players – Toshiba, Intuit, Square, VeriFone, PayPal Holdings, First Data, Hewlett – Packard, Oracle, PAX, iZettle

Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) is a tablet or smartphone enabled device which performs the function of electronic point of sale. mPOS helps the service and sales industry in conducting financial transactions thus improving customer experience.

The report aims to provide an overview of Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market along with detailed segmentation of market by solution, technology, vertical and five major geographical regions. Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand of NFC based sales due to the advent of NFC smartphones and tablets.

The reports cover key developments in the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market in the global market.

Key Players Influencing the Market

Toshiba Corporation

Intuit Inc.

Square Inc.

VeriFone Systems Inc.

PayPal Holdings Inc.

First Data Corporation

Hewlett – Packard Development Company

Oracle Corporation

PAX Technology Ltd.

iZettle AB

The “Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market Analysis to 2020” is a specialized and in-depth study of the technology, media and telecommunications industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market with detailed market segmentation by component, deployment type, industry vertical, and geography. The global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Besides this, the report analyzes factors affecting Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions considered in the Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market report.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market based on the type and application. It also provides market size and forecast till 2020 for overall Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) market with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America (SAM). The market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Answers that the report acknowledges:

Market size and growth rate during forecast period.

Key factors driving the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market.

Key market trends cracking up the growth of the Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market.

Challenges to market growth.

Key vendors of Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market.

Detailed SWOT analysis.

Opportunities and threats faces by the existing vendors in Global Mobile Point of Sale (mPOS) Market.

Trending factors influencing the market in the geographical regions.

Strategic initiatives focusing the leading vendors.

PEST analysis of the market in the five major regions.

