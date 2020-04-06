Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market: How Top Leading Companies Can Make This Smart Strategy Work

Analysis Report on Mobile Point-of-Sale (mPOS) Market

https://www.mrrse.com/sample/11263?source=atm

Market: Competitive Analysis

The report also includes competition landscape which covers competition matrix, market position analysis of major players in the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market based on their 2016 revenues, profiling of major players (mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market provider). Competition matrix benchmarks leading players on the basis of their capabilities and potential to grow. Factors including market position, offerings and R&D focus are included to explain the company’s capabilities. Factors including top line growth, market share, segment growth, infrastructure facilities and future outlook are attributed to company’s potential to grow. This section also identifies and includes various recent developments carried out by the leading players.

Company profiling includes company overview, major business strategies adopted, SWOT analysis and market revenues for past years. The key players profiled in the global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market include Bixolon Co., Ltd., Citizen Systems Europe GmbH, Dspread Technology, Inc., First Data Corporation, Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P., Ingenico S.A., Intuit, Inc., iZettle AB, Oracle Corporation (MICROS Systems, Inc.), PAX Technology Ltd., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Posiflex Technology, Inc., Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd., Square, Inc., VeriFone Systems, Inc., and Zebra Technologies Corp.

The global mobile point-of-sale (mPOS) market is segmented as below:

By Solution type

Integrated Card Reader Solutions

Card Reader Accessories Dongles Sleeves



By Technology

Hybrid Technology Solutions

EMV Chip and Pin

Magnetic-stripe

Chip and Sign

Near Field Communication (NFC)

Biometrics

By End User

Restaurants

Hospitality

Health Care

Retail

Warehouse/Distribution

Entertainment

Transportation Public Transport Rental Cars and Intercity Buses

Government

Consumer Utility Services

By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Indonesia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa (MEA) GCC Countries South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



