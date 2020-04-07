Mobile Power Plant Market Expected to Reach $2.18 billion by 2026 – Metka, Ethos Energy, Siemens, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mapna, General Electric, Benchmarking, APR Energy, Solar Turbines, Meidensha, PW Power Systems

Sameer Joshi

Mobile Power Plant Market is accounted for $1.34 billion in 2017 and is expected to reach $2.18 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2026. Some of the factors such as lack of power infrastructure in few areas and growing electricity in remote locations and high frequency of natural disasters boost the market growth. However, absence of fuel in remote areas is hampering the market growth. Moreover, capacity expansion by vendors and the Un “Sustainable Energy for All” Campaign provide opportunities for the growth of the market.

Mobile power plants field-proven systems, completely packaged that can be delivered and installed speedily to provide faster, well-organized and cost effective online power. They can be easily transported through trucks via road, rail, sea or air. Mobile power plants can run on various types of fuel such as natural gas and diesel. They are built on versatile pre-engineered turbine suits to meet operational needs in various locations.

By application, emergency power registered significant share during the forecast period attributed to increase in natural disasters in emerging economies such as Japan, China, US, and India are driving the emergency power market. Emergency power is an independent source of electrical power which supports important electrical systems on loss of normal power supply. Based on geography, Middle East & Africa dominated the market growth due to developments in oil and gas and growing investments in remote areas.

Some of the key players in this market include Metka, Ethos Energy, Siemens, Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Mapna Group, General Electric, Benchmarking, APR Energy, Solar Turbines, Meidensha, PW Power Systems, Turbine Technology Services, Vericor, Doosan, PortableElectric.

Fuel types Covered:

– Diesel

– Natural Gas/LPG

– Other Fuel Types

Power rating Covered:

– 21-50 MW

– 11-20 MW

– 1-10 MW

Applications Covered:

– Oil & Gas

– Emergency Power

– Remote Area Electrification

– Other Applications

Regions Covered:

– North America

US

Canada

Mexico

– Europe

Germany

UK

Italy

France

Spain

Rest of Europe

– Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

New Zealand

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

– South America

Argentina

Brazil

Chile

Rest of South America

– Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

What our report offers:

– Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

– Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

– Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

– Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

– Strategic analysis: Drivers and Constraints, Product/Technology Analysis, Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis etc.

– Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

– Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

– Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

– Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

