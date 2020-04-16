Mobile Robotics Market 2020: Global Size, Supply-Demand, Product Type and End User Analysis To 2026



Complete study of the global Mobile Robotics market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Mobile Robotics industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Mobile Robotics production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key companies operating in the global Mobile Robotics market include _Adept Technology, Aethon Inc., Barrett Technology, Bossa Nova Robotics, KUKA, GeckoSystems, Honda, IRobot, Bluefin Robotics, John Deere, Seegrid, Eca Group, Harvest Automation

Segmental Analysis

The report has classified the global Mobile Robotics industry into segments including product type and application. Every segment is evaluated based on growth rate and share. Besides, the analysts have studied the potential regions that may prove rewarding for the Mobile Robotics manufcaturers in the coming years. The regional analysis includes reliable predictions on value and volume, thereby helping market players to gain deep insights into the overall Mobile Robotics industry.

Global Mobile Robotics Market Segment By Type:

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs), Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs), Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs), Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

Global Mobile Robotics Market Segment By Application:

Industrial, Residential, Commercial, Others

Competitive Landscape

It is important for every market participant to be familiar with the competitive scenario in the global Mobile Robotics industry. In order to fulfil the requirements, the industry analysts have evaluated the strategic activities of the competitors to help the key players strengthen their foothold in the market and increase their competitiveness.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Mobile Robotics market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Mobile Robotics industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Mobile Robotics market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Mobile Robotics market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Mobile Robotics market?

TOC

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

1 Mobile Robotics Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Mobile Robotics

1.2 Mobile Robotics Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Mobile Robotics Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

1.2.3 Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

1.2.4 Unmanned Surface Vehicles (USVs)

1.2.5 Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs)

1.3 Mobile Robotics Segment by Application

1.3.1 Mobile Robotics Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Industrial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3.4 Commercial

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Global Mobile Robotics Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Mobile Robotics Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Mobile Robotics Market Size

1.5.1 Global Mobile Robotics Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Mobile Robotics Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Mobile Robotics Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Mobile Robotics Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Mobile Robotics Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Mobile Robotics Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Mobile Robotics Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Mobile Robotics Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Mobile Robotics Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Mobile Robotics Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Mobile Robotics Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Mobile Robotics Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Mobile Robotics Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Mobile Robotics Production

3.4.1 North America Mobile Robotics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Mobile Robotics Production

3.5.1 Europe Mobile Robotics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Mobile Robotics Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Mobile Robotics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Mobile Robotics Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Mobile Robotics Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

4 Global Mobile Robotics Consumption by Regions

4.1 Global Mobile Robotics Consumption by Regions

4.2 North America Mobile Robotics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.3 Europe Mobile Robotics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.4 China Mobile Robotics Consumption (2014-2019)

4.5 Japan Mobile Robotics Consumption (2014-2019)

5 Global Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Mobile Robotics Production Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.2 Global Mobile Robotics Revenue Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

5.3 Global Mobile Robotics Price by Type (2014-2019)

5.4 Global Mobile Robotics Production Growth by Type (2014-2019)

6 Global Mobile Robotics Market Analysis by Applications

6.1 Global Mobile Robotics Consumption Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

6.2 Global Mobile Robotics Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2014-2019)

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Mobile Robotics Business

7.1 Adept Technology

7.1.1 Adept Technology Mobile Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Mobile Robotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Adept Technology Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Aethon Inc.

7.2.1 Aethon Inc. Mobile Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Mobile Robotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Aethon Inc. Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Barrett Technology

7.3.1 Barrett Technology Mobile Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Mobile Robotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Barrett Technology Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Bossa Nova Robotics

7.4.1 Bossa Nova Robotics Mobile Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Mobile Robotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Bossa Nova Robotics Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 KUKA

7.5.1 KUKA Mobile Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Mobile Robotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 KUKA Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 GeckoSystems

7.6.1 GeckoSystems Mobile Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Mobile Robotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 GeckoSystems Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Honda

7.7.1 Honda Mobile Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Mobile Robotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Honda Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 IRobot

7.8.1 IRobot Mobile Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 Mobile Robotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 IRobot Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Bluefin Robotics

7.9.1 Bluefin Robotics Mobile Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 Mobile Robotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Bluefin Robotics Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 John Deere

7.10.1 John Deere Mobile Robotics Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 Mobile Robotics Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 John Deere Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 Seegrid

7.12 Eca Group

7.13 Harvest Automation

8 Mobile Robotics Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Mobile Robotics Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Mobile Robotics

8.4 Mobile Robotics Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.1.1 Direct Marketing

9.1.2 Indirect Marketing

9.2 Mobile Robotics Distributors List

9.3 Mobile Robotics Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Market Trends

10.2 Opportunities

10.3 Market Drivers

10.4 Challenges

10.5 Influence Factors

11 Global Mobile Robotics Market Forecast

11.1 Global Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast

11.1.1 Global Mobile Robotics Production Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.2 Global Mobile Robotics Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2019-2025)

11.1.3 Global Mobile Robotics Price and Trend Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2 Global Mobile Robotics Production Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.2.1 North America Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.2 Europe Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.3 China Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.2.4 Japan Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3 Global Mobile Robotics Consumption Forecast by Regions (2019-2025)

11.3.1 North America Mobile Robotics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.2 Europe Mobile Robotics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.3 China Mobile Robotics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.3.4 Japan Mobile Robotics Consumption Forecast (2019-2025)

11.4 Global Mobile Robotics Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2019-2025)

11.5 Global Mobile Robotics Consumption Forecast by Application (2019-2025)

12 Research Findings and Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Author List

13.4 Disclaimer

