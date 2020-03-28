Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) Market Estimated to Soar Higher During 2019-2030

In this report, the global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of XX% during the period 2019 to 2025.

Some of the key players profiled in the global mobile satellite services (MSS) market report include Echostar Corporation, Ericsson AB, GlobalStar Corporation, Inmarsat Inc, Intelsat, S.A., Iridium Communications, Inc., ORBCOMM, Inc., Singtel Satellite, Telstra Corporation Ltd., Tesacom, Thuraya Telecommunications Company and ViaSat Inc among others.

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By Access Type

Aeronautical MSS

Land MSS

Maritime MSS

Personal MSS

Broadcast MSS

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By Service type

Data Service

Voice Service

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By End-Use Industry

Oil & Gas

Media & Entertainment

Mining

Military & Defense

Aviation

Government (Disaster Management)

Transportation Land Rail Marine

Automotive

Others

Global Mobile satellite services (MSS) Market, By Geography

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC) India China Australia Japan Rest of APAC

Middle East and Africa GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America



