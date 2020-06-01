Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Size, Forecasts, Emerging Trends, Research Report 2025

The global Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market accounted for US$ 44.33 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 36.4% during the forecast period 2018 – 2025, to account for US$ 476.34 Bn in 2025.

The mobility as a service (MaaS) market has experienced significant growth and adoption rate in the past few years and is expected to experience notable growth and adoption in years to come. Currently, the mobility as a service (MaaS) market is experiencing staggering growth that has been by a numerous factor. The most significant factors that have impacted the growth of this industry are rapid urbanization and consequently more number of passenger cars on the roads leading to congestions and parking problems. Apart from the application platform providers, large automotive OEMs have announced their plans to invest in this large business opportunity. MaaS is expected to be a key driver in the growth and profitability of the automotive industry outpacing the profits earned by only manufacturing cars by these automakers.

The research report provides deep insights into the global market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2025. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

Request Sample Copy of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPTE100000803/

Major vendors covered in this report:

Lyft, Inc.

Uber Technologies Inc.

Beeline Singapore

SKEDGO PTY LTD.

UbiGo AB

Whim App (MaaS Global Oy)

Moovel Group GmbH

QIXXIT

Splyt Technologies Ltd.

Smile Mobility

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

What is the estimated growth rate of the market for the forecast period 2020–2025? What will be the market size during the estimated period? What are the key driving forces responsible for shaping the fate of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market during the forecast period? Who are the major market vendors and what are the winning strategies that have helped them occupy a strong foothold in the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market? What are the prominent market trends influencing the development of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market across different regions? What are the major threats and challenges likely to act as a barrier in the growth of the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market? What are the major opportunities the market leaders can rely on to gain success and profitability?

In addition, the report discusses Mobility as a Service (MaaS) business strategies, sales and market channels, market volume and buyer’s information, demand and supply ratio across the globe. The report segments the worldwide Mobility as a Service (MaaS) based on the type of product, end users, and regions. It describes the performance of an individual segment in market growth.

Purchase the Report @ https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPTE100000803/

In the end, the primary and foremost goal of this Mobility as a Service (MaaS) report is to aid the user check out the market about its definition, distribution, market capability, trends and the obstacles that the market is facing. We have done a knowledgeable and insightful study while developing the research document.

Contact Us:

Call: +1-646-491-9876

Email: [email protected]