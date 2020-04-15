Motorcycle Accessories Market Growth Factors, Regional Analysis, Applications, & Manufacturers and Forecasts

Indepth Read this Motorcycle Accessories Market

According to the analysis, the marketplace is anticipated to Reach a price of US$XX at the close of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

Global Motorcycle accessories market segmentation and forecast

The global Motorcycle accessories market is segmented on the basis of product type, motorcycle type, sales channel and region. On the basis of product type, the global motorcycle accessories market is segmented into Handle Accessories, Frames & Fittings, Electrical & Electronics, Protective Gears, Bags & Carriage Frames, Seat Covers and Security Systems. Based on Motorcycle type, the market is segmented into Conventional, Cruiser, Sports, Sports and Off-road. On the basis of sales channel, the market is segmented on the basis of Specialized Outlets, Independent Outlets and Online. Significant regions covered in the report include North America, Latin America, Europe, SEA & Pacific, China, India and Middle East & Africa.

Global Motorcycle accessories market analysis, by Product Type

The Protective Gears segment is projected to account for 17.1% volume share in the global Motorcycle accessories market by 2026 end while growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the forecast period.

Global Motorcycle accessories market analysis, by Motorcycle type

By Motorcycle type segment, the conventional segment followed by Cruiser segment is projected to dominate the global Motorcycle accessories market in 2018. The cruiser bike segment is forecast to account for 7.0% market value share by the end of 2026.

Global Motorcycle accessories market analysis, by Sales channel

The Independent Outlets segment is estimated to dominate the global Motorcycle accessories market with a market value share of 59.9% by 2026 end. The segment will expand at a CAGR of 4.4%.

Global Motorcycle accessories market analysis, by Region

From a regional perspective, South East Asia & Pacific is estimated to represent 20.3% of the market volume share in 2018. The market is expected to increase at a volume CAGR of 4.7%, in terms of volume, over the forecast period. Sales revenue of Motorcycle accessories in Latin America is expected to reach US$ 603.1 Mn by the end of 2026 while increasing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the forecast period. Market growth in India is expected to remain high as compared to the global average between 2018 and 2026 and increase at a CAGR of 6.1%.

