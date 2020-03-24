MRAM MARKET PROJECTED INDUSTRY GROWTHS TO 2027 | AVALANCHE TECHNOLOGY, CANON ANELVA, CAPRES A/S

The MRAM Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading MRAM market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Magnetoresistive Random Access Memory (MRAM) stores data in magnetic domains, and it is a type of non-volatile random access memory. MRAM is a low power technology since it does not need the power to maintain the data. It provides a higher read-write speed as compared to other technologies, such as flash and Electrically Erasable Programmable Read-Only Memory (EEPROM). The presence of primary players in various countries and the rising adoption of MRAM from the various sector are significant factors contributing to the growth of the MRAM market.

Top Key Players:- Avalanche Technology, Canon Anelva, CAPRES A/S, Cobham Advanced Electronic Solutions (CAES), CROCUS NANO ELECTRONICS LLC, Crocus Technology, Everspin Technologies Inc., Fujitsu, HFC Semiconductor Corp., Honeywell International Inc.

The swift growth in fabrication technologies and advancements in memory technologies are driving the growth of the global MRAM market. However, the high manufacturing cost of MRAMs might hinder the growth of the global MRAM market. Furthermore, MRAM devices for robotics and consumer electronics industries, on account of features such as data reliability and easy integration is expected to create business opportunities.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the MRAM industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global MRAM market is segmented on by product type and application. On the basis of product type, the MRAM market is segmented into toggle MRAM and second generation MRAM (STT-MRAM). On the basis of application, the MRAM market is segmented into consumer electronics, robotics, automotive, aerospace and defense, and others.

The report analyzes factors affecting MRAM market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the MRAM market in these regions

