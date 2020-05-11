Multi-core processor Market 2020 Explored in the Latest Research by Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Apple Inc., Intel Corporation

The Multi-core processor Market report aims to provide an overview of with detailed market segmentation by nature, form, application, distribution channel category and geography. The market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading Multi-core processor market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

A multiple-core processor is an IC that comprises of multi-core processing units generally known as cores. The multi-core processors provide similar performance as a single faster processor but at a less power dissipation at a lower clock frequency. The multi-core technology helps in dealing with inspiring tasks and applications such as 3D gaming, video editing, and encoding. The multi-core processors are mainly used in automotive, consumer electronics, and healthcare sectors.

Top Key Players:- Advanced Micro Devices, Inc, Apple Inc., Intel Corporation, Marvell, MediaTek Inc., NVIDIA Corporation, NXP Semiconductors, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., SAMSUNG, Texas Instruments

The increase in demand for multi-core processors in the smartphone industry and the increasing adoption of multi-core processors in the automotive industry are some of the significant factors driving the growth of the multi-core processors market. However, the short life cycle of consumer electronic products is the major factor that may restrain the multi-core processors market during the forecast period. Nevertheless, increasing advancement in technology is anticipated to boost the growth of the multi-core processor market.

The report highlights key growth strategies adopted by these players of the Multi-core processor industry, including details such as financial overview, product/ services offered, notable developments, and SWOT analysis.

The global multi-core processor market is segmented on the basis of type, end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as dual core processors, quad core processors, octa-core processors, hexa-core processors. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented as consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, healthcare, energy, others.

The report analyzes factors affecting Multi-core processor market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Multi-core processor market in these regions.

