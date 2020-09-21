Municipal Castings Market Size, Share, Development by 2025

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Municipal Castings(DBE) market analysis, which studies the Electrical Cord Reels’s industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2025.

Global “Municipal Castings(DBE) Market 2020-2025” Research Report categorizes the global Municipal Castings(DBE) market by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Municipal Castings(DBE) market.

According to this study, over the next five years the Municipal Castings market will register a 2.9%% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach $ 17620 million by 2025, from $ 15730 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Municipal Castings business, shared in Chapter 3.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Electrical Cord Reels, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Municipal Castings(DBE) market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Municipal Castings(DBE) companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Municipal Castings(DBE) Market Includes:

Saint Gobain

HYDROTEC Technologies

Neenah Foundry

Mcwane

Charlotte Pipe and Foundry

EJ

EBAA Iron, Inc.

Eagle Manufacturing Group

Crescent Foundry

Everett J. Prescott, Inc.

Clark-Drain

Hebei Jipeng Casting

Renqiu TEDA Foundry

Vestal Manufacturing

D&L Supply

Ducast

Spring City

Star Pipe Products

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Gray Iron Casting

Ductile Iron Casting

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Manhole Covers

Drainage Channels

Surface Boxes

Street Furniture

Pipes and Valves

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

