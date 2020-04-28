Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2025 with Top Players Hitachi, Accuray, MR Solutions, Alltech Medical

Musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is expected to reach US$ 5,730.8 Mn in 2025 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is expected to grow due to rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, increasing elderly population, and technological advancements in musculoskeletal disease diagnosis are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the development of hybrid diagnostic systems are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.

North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. It is expected that major chunk of the demand is expected to generate from the above mentioned countries. Additionally, factors such as increasing focus of global industry players in India and Japan, funds in China are likely to propel growth of the market.