Musculoskeletal Diseases Treatment Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2025 with Top Players Hitachi, Accuray, MR Solutions, Alltech Medical
Musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is expected to reach US$ 5,730.8 Mn in 2025 and is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018-2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global musculoskeletal diseases treatment market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.
Musculoskeletal diseases treatment market is expected to grow due to rising prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders, increasing elderly population, and technological advancements in musculoskeletal disease diagnosis are boosting the market over the years. In addition, the development of hybrid diagnostic systems are likely to have a positive impact on the growth of the market in the coming years.
North America is the largest geographic market and it is expected to be the largest revenue generator during the forecast period, whereas the market is expected to witness growth at a significant rate in Asia Pacific (APAC) region during the forecast period. It is expected that major chunk of the demand is expected to generate from the above mentioned countries. Additionally, factors such as increasing focus of global industry players in India and Japan, funds in China are likely to propel growth of the market.
Request for Sample Brochure: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPMD00002090/
Company Profiles
- General Electric
- Siemens AG
- CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS CORPORATION
- Koninklijke Philips N.V.
- Hitachi, Ltd.
- Accuray Incorporated
- MR Solutions
- Alltech Medical Systems
- Terason Division Teratech Corporation
- Echo-Son SA
For instance, in September 2018, Royal Philips launched the Ingenia Ambition X 1.5T MR. The product is the latest advance in the Ingenia MRI portfolio, that comprises fully-digital MRI systems, healthcare informatics and a range of maintenance and life cycle services for integrated solutions that empower a faster, smarter, and simpler path to enabling a confident diagnosis. The developments performed by the companies are helping the market to grow in the coming years.
MUSCULOSKELETAL DISEASE TREATMENT – MARKET SEGMENTATION
By Disease
- Arthritis
- Osteoarthritis
- Osteoporosis
- Spondylitis
- Others
By Imaging Modality
- Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
- Computed Tomography (CT)
- Ultrasound
- Others
By Geography
• North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
• Europe
- France
- Germany
- UK
• Asia Pacific (APAC)
- China
- India
- Japan
• Middle East & Africa (MEA)
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- UAE
• South America (SAM)
- Brazil
Strategic Insights
Product launch/update and agreements & partnerships were observed as the most adopted strategy in global musculoskeletal disease treatment industry. Few of the product approvals and partnerships made by the players in the market are listed below;
2018: In Spetember, Royal Philips launched the Ingenia Ambition X 1.5T MR. The product is the latest advance in the Ingenia MRI portfolio, that comprises fully-digital MRI systems, healthcare informatics and a range of maintenance and life cycle services for integrated solutions that empower a faster, smarter, and simpler path to enabling a confident diagnosis.
2017: In November, Canon Medical Systems announced the launch of the new package for its iSeries scanners. The series will include Aplio i700, i800, and i900 which will be assessing the patients suffering from diseases.
2018: In January, AllTech Medical Systems America and RSTI signed an agreement to provide training. The agreement focusses RSTI offering an MRI service training program at Alltech Medical Systems America’s headquarters in Solon, Ohio. The program is to provide complete spectrum of service solutions and MRI training courses.
Purchase this Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPMD00002090/
Contact Us
Contact Person: Sameer Joshi
Phone: +1-646-491-9876
Email Id: [email protected]