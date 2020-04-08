Mushroom Market Future Scope, Strategy and Outlook Till 2027: Monaghan Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh Co., OKECHAMP SA, Scelta Mushrooms

Latest market study on “Global Mushroom Market to 2027 – Analysis and Forecasts by Type (Button Mushroom, Shiitake Mushroom, Oyster Mushroom, Others); Form (Fresh Mushroom, Processed Mushroom); Application (Food Processing Industry, Retail Outlets, Food Services, Others); and Geography”, The global Mushroom market is accounted to US$ 38,665.0 Mn in 2018 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2019 – 2027, to account to US$ 66,195.0 Mn by 2027. The report include key understanding on the driving factors of this growth and also highlights the prominent players in the market and their developments.

The global Mushroom market, by type, has been segmented into button mushroom, shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom, and others. The button mushroom segment dominated the global Mushroom market in 2018. Moreover, the shiitake mushroom segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period. The multiple health benefits of shiitake mushroom has favored its demand in the global market on a large scale after the button mushrooms, which is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Mushroom are among those plant-based foods which help the human body to avoid obesity, heart disease, and mortality in general. It is rich in fiber, selenium, choline, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin B, and among others. The market for mushrooms is projected to grow significantly across the globe in the upcoming years. The growth of this market is majorly going to be triggered by factors such as rise in the consumption the product and growing awareness about health and wellness. Mushrooms are also high in antioxidants like selenium and glutathione, or GSH, substances believed to protect cells from damage and reduce chronic disease and inflammation. In addition to that, mushrooms are the richest dietary source of another antioxidant called ergothioneine, or ERGO. Due to these nutritive properties edible mushrooms are quite popular among the consumer globally, which is further driving the market for mushrooms.

The market for mushroom is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global Mushroom market are Monaghan Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh Co., OKECHAMP SA, Scelta Mushrooms, and among others.

Ans. The leading type of mushroom is the button mushroom that has noted to grow at significant CAGR. Button Mushroom also known as table mushrooms, common mushrooms, Champignon de Paris, and Cultivated mushrooms is the one of the most popular mushroom variety grown and consumed globally. Cultivation of button mushrooms was started in the sixteenth century by the Europeans. White button mushroom in a large scale is produced in central Europe (mainly western part), North America (USA, Canada) and S.E. Asia (China, Korea, Indonesia, Taiwan and India). These white button mushroom are traded as fresh mushroom for canning purpose and also is used to make soups, sauces and other food products. Protein in mushrooms is very high which helps for digestibility and contains all the essential amino acids. It also has medicinal properties, a high amount of retene is present in the button mushroom which is supposed to have an antagonistic effect on some forms of tumors. In Egypt, they were valued for the belief of giving the consumer special powers or eternal life. In France the white button mushrooms were cultivated in the catacombs and White button mushrooms are still cultured underground in Western France today. In addition to cultural folklore, the mushrooms were used in traditional Chinese medicine to help regulate the body’s energy and to provide additional antioxidants to promote overall health and well-being.

Ans. The Asia Pacific region led the mushroom market with a highest market share in 2018. The continuous economic growth in developed and developing countries like India and China, coupled with the presence of huge disposable incomes with individuals in countries like Japan and Australia, has facilitated the rapid growth of the automotive industry in this region. China is the largest producer of mushrooms in APAC region. The production in the region is mostly devoured by the change in eating habit of consumers and medicinal use of mushrooms since it include antibiotics, anti-cancer drugs, cholesterol inhibitors, psychotropic drugs, immunosuppressant. The Asia Pacific region is also the quickest increasing local market for mushrooms.

Ans. Growing demand for mushroom is a major breakthrough in food industry. Mushrooms have been used as food by mankind since time age old times after collecting from the forests. However, mushrooms could not be domesticated due to its complex nature. Nevertheless, China was the first ones to do the artificial cultivation of the tropical and subtropical mushrooms about thousand years ago but the real commercial ventures started when the Europeans started cultivation in green houses and caves during 16th and 17th century.

