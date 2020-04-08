Mushroom Market Growth 2020, Leading Key Players, Outlook and Forecast Till 2025

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Mushroom Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025,” the global mushroom market size reached US$ 53.7 Billion in 2019. Mushrooms are edible fungi that play an indispensable role in the preparation of different dishes across the globe. They are a rich source of riboflavin, potassium, vitamin D, selenium and other ingredients. They have anti-inflammatory properties and their consumption assists in weight management, fighting aging, controlling diabetes, lowering cholesterol levels, boosting the immune system, and improving digestion and bone health. Besides this, they also aid in minimizing the risk of diseases, such as prostate and breast cancer. Edible mushrooms are generally grown in a restricted environment with adequate light, humidity, ventilation, air pressure, nutrients and soil pH levels.

Global Mushroom Market Trends:

Due to rapid urbanization, inflating income levels and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, such as obesity and diabetes, there is a rise in the demand for food items that are low in fats and cholesterol content. This represents one of the significant factors which is strengthening the global mushroom market growth. Apart from this, the burgeoning food and beverage (F&B) industry, in confluence with the increasing utilization of mushrooms in hotels, restaurants and cafeterias, is also bolstering the market growth. Furthermore, there is a rise in the consumption of mushrooms as a substitute for meat on account of the increasing vegan as well as the vegetarian population around the world. This can be attributed to the rich taste and high nutrient content of mushrooms. Moreover, governing authorities of numerous countries are expending on the production of high-quality mushroom varieties, which are not only safe for human consumption but can also be exported to other countries for generating revenue. Looking forward, the market value is projected to reach US$ 86.6 Billion by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Key Market Segmentation:

Market Breakup by Mushroom Type:

1. Button Mushroom

2. Shiitake Mushroom

3. Oyster Mushroom

4. Others

Market Breakup by Form:

1. Fresh Mushroom

2. Canned Mushroom

3. Dried Mushroom

4. Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

1. Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

2. Grocery Stores

3. Online Stores

4. Others

Market Breakup by End-Use:

1. Food Processing Industry

2. Food Service Sector

3. Direct Consumption

4. Others

Market Breakup by Region:

1. North America

2. Asia Pacific

3. Europe

4. Latin America

5. Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been examined, with some of the key players being Agro Dutch Industries Ltd., Bonduelle Company, Drinkwater Mushrooms Ltd., Monaghan Mushrooms Limited, Monterey Mushrooms, Inc., OKECHAMP S.A., Shanghai Finc Bio-Tech Inc. and The Mushroom Company.

