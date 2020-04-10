Mushroom Market with Top Countries Data: Emerging Technologies, Sales Revenue, Driving Factors, Distributors, Opportunity Assessment, Development Status and Industry Expansion Strategies 2027

The global mushroom market was valued at US$ 38,665.0 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 66,195.0 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.

The global Mushroom Market, by type, has been segmented into button mushroom, shiitake mushroom, oyster mushroom, and others. The button mushroom segment dominated the global Mushroom market in 2018. Moreover, the shiitake mushroom segment is anticipated to grow at a faster pace over the projected period. The multiple health benefits of shiitake mushrooms have favored its demand in the global market on a large scale after the button mushrooms, which is expected to drive the market in the forecast period.

Mushroom are among those plant-based foods which help the human body to avoid obesity, heart disease, and mortality in general. It is rich in fiber, selenium, choline, Vitamin D, Vitamin C, Vitamin B, and among others. The market for mushrooms is projected to grow significantly across the globe in the upcoming years. The growth of this market is majorly going to be triggered by factors such as a rise in the consumption of the product and growing awareness about health and wellness. Mushrooms are also high in antioxidants like selenium and glutathione, or GSH, substances believed to protect cells from damage and reduce chronic disease and inflammation. In addition to that, mushrooms are the richest dietary source of another antioxidant called ergothioneine, or ERGO. Due to these nutritive properties, edible mushrooms are quite popular among the consumer globally, which is further driving the market for mushrooms.

The market for mushrooms is concentrated with some very well-established players. Some of the key players in the global Mushroom market are Monaghan Mushrooms, Giorgio Fresh Co., OKECHAMP SA, Scelta Mushrooms, and among others.

In 2018, Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the global mushroom market. The largest market share of this region is primarily attributed to the presence of major growers and food processors in the region. The growing demand for nutritious food and increasing demand of processed food products has propelled the growth of mushroom market in APAC region. Positive support from government regarding mushroom farming is further driving the market growth in this region. Moreover, the companies operating in mushroom market are continuously enhancing the overall business processes to meet the customers’ demand in the best possible way. Several domestic and international players such as Zhangzhou Greencan Food Co., Ltd., Tianjin Kunyu International Co., Ltd., Qingdao Sinonut International Ltd., Costa Group have a strong foothold in the APAC region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Key Takeaways Research Methodology Mushroom Market Landscape Mushroom Market – Key Market Dynamics Mushroom Market – Global Market Analysis Mushroom Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Product Type Mushroom Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Application Mushroom Market – Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Compound Mushroom Market Revenue and Forecasts to 2027 – Geographical Analysis Industry Landscape Mushroom Market, Key Company Profiles Appendix

