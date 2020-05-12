Nanocellulose Market Top Companies, Growth Overview, Technology, Latest Trends and Forecast 2027

The “Global Nanocellulose Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of nanocellulose market with detailed market segmentation by product type, end-user industry, and geography. The global nanocellulose market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading nanocellulose market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Chemicals and Materials, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Nanocellulose market globally. This report on ‘Nanocellulose market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Leading Players

American Process Inc.

Borregaard ASA

Celluforce Inc.

Daicel FineChem Ltd.

Innventia AB

Kruger Inc.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Norske Skogindustrier ASA

Stora Enso Oyj

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

Nanostructured cellulose is derived from wood pulp or plant cellulose by the chemical or mechanical treatment of cellulose. Nanocellulose is biopolymer which is pseudo-plastic in nature with superior thermal, mechanical, and structural properties. Nanocellulose is a new-generation material with high aspect ratio and low density. It is used in paper processing, paints, coatings, food & beverages, oil & gas, and various other end-use sectors.

The global nanocellulose market is segmented on the basis of product type and end-user industry. Based on product type, the market is segmented as nanofibrillated cellulose (NFC), nanocrystalline cellulose (NCC), bacterial cellulose, microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), and others. The market on the basis of the end-user industry is classified as paper processing, paints & coatings, oil & gas, food & beverages, composites, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics, and others.

The study conducts SWOT analysis to evaluate strengths and weaknesses of the key players in the Nanocellulose market. Further, the report conducts an intricate examination of drivers and restraints operating in the market. The report also evaluates the trends observed in the parent market, along with the macro-economic indicators, prevailing factors, and market appeal according to different segments. The report also predicts the influence of different industry aspects on the Nanocellulose market segments and regions.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global nanocellulose market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The nanocellulose market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

