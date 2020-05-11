Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market Manufacturers, Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Trend, Top Key Players and Future Forecast Report 2023

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Market studies the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite market, the term “microsatellite” or “microsat” is usually applied to the name of an artificial satellite with a wet mass between 10 and 100 kg (22 and 220 lb). The term “nanosatellite” or “nanosat” is applied to an artificial satellite with a wet mass between 1 and 10 kg (2.2 and 22.0 lb).

This report focuses on the Nanosatellite and Microsatellite in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

In recent time, high growth in the communication, scientific research, earth observation and other industries is some of the major drivers of global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite industry.

In the past five years, global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite industry has experienced a period of rapid growth, in 2017, the production was about 168 Units, and in 2018, the production will be about 218 Units.

Global Nanosatellite and Microsatellite industry shows a high concentration degree due to the high technical barriers. In terms of geography, North America is the largest consumption region with a 51.54% global market share in 2017, followed by Europe with 30.79%.

The worldwide market for Nanosatellite and Microsatellite is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 20.2% over the next five years, will reach 1250 million US$ in 2023, from 420 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

Nanosatellite and Microsatellite Industry Segment by Manufacturers:

Lockheed Martin

Northrop Gruman

Raytheon

Dynetics

Surrey Satellite Technology

Axelspace

Sierra Nevada

Clyde Space

Planet Labs

Dauria Aerospace

CASC

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Nanosatellite

Microsatellite

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

National Security

Science & Environment

Commerce

Others

